Local artists join together for new sound

June 20, 2018

From left, Rob Bersan, Virginia deCarle and Ron Kapitain and the rest of the Salt Cellars release their first CD, “Truth,” at the Arlington Hotel June 23. / SUBMITTED

By Sarah Sobanski

A new local band is releasing their first CD.

The Salt Cellars include JUNO winner Rick Joudrey, Virginia deCarle, Rob Bersan, Ron Kapitain, Anne Wilde and Brendon Burgess. But if you ask them about the band name at their release show this weekend, deCarle will tell you it’s mostly because it sounds good.

DeCarle told Bancroft This Week the idea came while she and her partner were throwing around band names. Salt Cellars, she explained, were Victorian dishes served with dinner before salt shakers were a thing.

The band started with deCarle and Bersan almost two decades ago. They met at an open mike in Perth. They played around the area including Smith Falls and Lanark.

DeCarle would later move to Pembroke, effectively ending the band for a time. Later, however, Bersan would follow, his heart stolen by a “Wilno girl.”

Both having settled in the area, they started the band up again a little over two years ago. Bersan said he and deCarle had a sibling-type relationship, which worked well when bickering over songs and figuring out where their sound would go next.

Kapitain joined the band in August 2017. While out playing, the trio caught the ear of Joudrey who offered to record a song for them.

What started out as just one song quickly turned into a whole CD. Jourdrey played bass and sampled drums for the tracks and Wilde, his partner, joined in as a backup vocalist.

But the band couldn’t sample drums during a live performance. They also couldn’t leave Wilde after hearing what she could do. So the band brought in Burgess and invited Wilde to come along for the ride.

Six members in total, the band has been officially together for a little more than a quarter of a year.

Kapitain, deCarle and Bersan, who stopped into the This Week office to discuss their sound, described their CD as having reggae, New Orleans, delta blues and a whole lot more.

“It’s a good mix of genres of music,” said deCarle.

“Rob is a stickler for quality,” said Kapitain. “These guys are amazing songwriters… There’s no two songs that are even close to sounding the same.”

The lead vocalists and songwriters, Bersan and deCarle have different muses.

Bersan explained he used a lot of biblical imagery, sang about things affecting him in his life and drew from the history of the area.

DeCarle, who’s a forestry technician when she’s not performing, draws her inspiration from the forest. She writes her songs on the backs of maps when she’s in the field.

“That’s where I get my peace and quiet,” she said, noting people and world events also inspire her.

The band is releasing their CD June 23 at the Arlington Hotel in Maynooth. When asked what people could expect from the show, Bersan said spectators were always telling him how much fun it was to watch the band after their shows.

“We’re just having a lot of fun,” said Bersan.

Kapitain laughed explaining that the band has a potluck before every practice. He described their practices as “kitchen jams.” He said they even hangout outside of practices.

“None of us has to be the stars of the show, we’re a team,” said deCarle, noting the band was just looking to make enough from every show to play the next one.

The Lakehouse On The Run Gourmet Food Truck will make its maiden voyage to the Arlington for the release as well. The Salt Cellar’s first CD, “Truth,” will be available at Maynooth and Bancroft area businesses.

The band is already planing a second CD.