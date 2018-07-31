Rocking the minerals at annual gem show

July 31, 2018
July 31, 2018
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The Bancroft Gem and Mineral Club’s annual Gem and Mineral Show brings in rockhounds and collectors of all ages from around Canada, and Sunday, July 29 was no exception. The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 181 was packed full of mineral and gem enthusiasts looking for the perfect specimens to complete their collections.
The unique thing about this mineral show is that the vendors have to have rough minerals and gems in their displays. They can only have 25 per cent of their displays as jewelry, they can also bring any items related to mineral collecting and rockhounding from books to equipment. This makes for a unique show as each vendor has their own personal displays that reflects their own interests and skills. Many of the vendors paid special attention to they young rockhounds in the crowd, passing on their knowledge and some even had special small gifts to start the new hunters’ first collection with.
This show is an annual fundraiser for the Bancroft Gem and Mineral Museum so that the volunteers can manage the displays and expand the collections.