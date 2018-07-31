General News

Rocking the minerals at annual gem show

July 31, 2018

July 31, 2018

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The Bancroft Gem and Mineral Club’s annual Gem and Mineral Show brings in rockhounds and collectors of all ages from around Canada, and Sunday, July 29 was no exception. The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 181 was packed full of mineral and gem enthusiasts looking for the perfect specimens to complete their collections.
The unique thing about this mineral show is that the vendors have to have rough minerals and gems in their displays. They can only have 25 per cent of their displays as jewelry, they can also bring any items related to mineral collecting and rockhounding from books to equipment. This makes for a unique show as each vendor has their own personal displays that reflects their own interests and skills. Many of the vendors paid special attention to they young rockhounds in the crowd, passing on their knowledge and some even had special small gifts to start the new hunters’ first collection with.
This show is an annual fundraiser for the Bancroft Gem and Mineral Museum so that the volunteers can manage the displays and expand the collections.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

New program brings elders and children together

July 31, 2018 By Nate Smelle Staff at the Hastings Centennial Manor in Bancroft have partnered with the Métis Nation of Ontario to create a ...

Hogan wins big at Indigenous Games

July 24, 2018 By Nate Smelle Born and raised in Bancroft, Bernie Hogan has spent countless hours running the track at North Hastings High School ...

CAO Lambe out as Bancroft begins restructuring

Tuesday, July 17, 2018 By Kristena Schutt-Moore On Tuesday, July 17, the Town of Bancroft announced in a press release that it had “ended its ...

When the world comes to you: celebrating 125 years

For 125 years Algonquin Provincial Park has been Ontario's place of superlatives. Its first provincial park. Its biggest. At 7,723 square kilometres, it's one and a half times the size of Prince Edward Island, containing 2,500 lakes and 1,500 kilometres of canoe routes. Established in 1893 when the Ontario government acted upon a recommendation of the Royal Commission to protect watersheds, preserve fish and wildlife, control human settlement and logging, and provide a health resort for Ontarians, the park now attracts more than half a million visitors a year from all over the world.

North Hastings gets the scoop on poop

Rick Esselment, CEO of ESSE Canada and former president of the Ontario Onsite Wastewater Association, wants to know how much locals and cottagers know about their septic systems.

Bancroft celebrates Indigenous Day

A crowd of 40 people congregated in Millennium Park June 21 for Bancroft’s first ever Indigenous Day celebration. It was co-hosted by members of the Algonquin First Nation and the Town of Bancroft.

Silver Beach developer starts next big project in Bancroft

A veteran team of development professionals is building a new community in Bancroft’s backyard.

Bierworths celebrate 73rd anniversary

Two Bancroft trailblazers have celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary.

Bancroft Times joins Bancroft This Week

Bancroft’s two local newspapers are now under shared ownership, enhancing their ability to provide news to the community.

Board spends millions on schools

Hastings Prince Edward District School Board has committed a third of its building and renewal project funding to North Hastings schools.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support