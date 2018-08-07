Comedy hypnosis in Coe Hill

August 7, 2018 By Nate Smelle Back by popular demand, the Bancroft Area Stewardship Council’s Maynooth Garlic Festival will return for a second year on ...

July 31, 2018 By Nate Smelle Staff at the Hastings Centennial Manor in Bancroft have partnered with the Métis Nation of Ontario to create a ...

July 24, 2018 By Nate Smelle Born and raised in Bancroft, Bernie Hogan has spent countless hours running the track at North Hastings High School ...

Tuesday, July 17, 2018 By Kristena Schutt-Moore On Tuesday, July 17, the Town of Bancroft announced in a press release that it had “ended its ...

For 125 years Algonquin Provincial Park has been Ontario's place of superlatives. Its first provincial park. Its biggest. At 7,723 square kilometres, it's one and a half times the size of Prince Edward Island, containing 2,500 lakes and 1,500 kilometres of canoe routes. Established in 1893 when the Ontario government acted upon a recommendation of the Royal Commission to protect watersheds, preserve fish and wildlife, control human settlement and logging, and provide a health resort for Ontarians, the park now attracts more than half a million visitors a year from all over the world.

Rick Esselment, CEO of ESSE Canada and former president of the Ontario Onsite Wastewater Association, wants to know how much locals and cottagers know about their septic systems.

A crowd of 40 people congregated in Millennium Park June 21 for Bancroft’s first ever Indigenous Day celebration. It was co-hosted by members of the Algonquin First Nation and the Town of Bancroft.

A veteran team of development professionals is building a new community in Bancroft’s backyard.

Two Bancroft trailblazers have celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary.

Bancroft’s two local newspapers are now under shared ownership, enhancing their ability to provide news to the community.