Terry Fox Run is a big success in Bancroft

September 18, 2018
By Jim Eadie
The Bancroft Terry Fox Run took place on Sunday morning of Sept. 16t. with a significant increase in the participation level, and money raised for cancer research. This year’s efforts raised a total of $14,100 for the Terry Fox Foundation.
84 registered participants along with their friends and supporters descended on Millennium Park to walk, run, or bicycle their way along the marked five or 10 kilometre route for an important cause.
“This is the 38th annual event,” said Ron Speck, chairperson of the local group. “We have had 25 runs here in Bancroft, and we usually raise ten to twelve thousand dollars each year. Over the 25 years here the run in Bancroft has raised $250,000 for cancer research. I am a cancer survivor myself, and I have seen firsthand the benefits of cancer research. This is my fifth year as chairperson.”
A generous sponsor has paid for the event tee shirts for participants carrying a re-usable water container.
Sherie Bierworth, manager of the local Kawartha Dairy outlet presented a cheque for $1,776 donated by customers at the store one dollar at a time. “We approached the company which operates a number of other outlets, and they decided to use out store as a test location,” said Bierworth. “I think it went really well.”
Other corporate sponsors included No Frills charity barbecue, and Trips and Trails.
L’Amable resident Heather Dyck walked for the first time in a Terry Fox event. She has been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, and followed the firm directions of her doctor to lose weight and exercise daily to avoid having to take insulin. She has been walking up to 10 kilometres daily, and has succeeded in losing 50 pounds. “You know, I kinda thought about doing this walk,” she said. “In July I was visiting Thunder Bay, and I had a chance to visit the Terry Fox memorial there. I was quite moved by that, and I knew then I was going in the walk. Here I am!”