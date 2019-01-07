Headline News

Indigenous Voices class takes on Taylor Reads

January 7, 2019

Jan. 4, 2019

By Chris Drost

On the morning of Dec. 20 groups of North Hastings High School’s Grade 11 English students from teacher Heather Taylor’s Indigenous Voices class, gathered for the annual Taylor Reads competition.
Taylor has modelled the competition loosely after CBC’s Canada Reads. Students work in small groups and have 10 days to read a chosen book and summarize it to a panel of judges and convince them their book is the best and explain why they should read it.
After a warm welcome by NHHS social worker, Marsha Depotier, the judges were introduced. Representing the Hastings Prince Edward District School Board were Troy Maracle, Indigenous education lead and Summer Bertrand, Indigenous support worker. Depotier and school principal Wayne Stewart also participated on the judging panel.
Teacher Heather Taylor explained that the students had 10 days to read a novel written by an Indigenous author and to become experts on it. She noted that some of the students had to overcome a lot of adversity to accomplish this task. Some had not actually read a book in its entirety nor presented publicly previously.
Taylor reviewed the criteria that the judges were to look for in each group, knowledge of the novel, enthusiasm, connections to classwork, how the novel fits into real world issues and an overall impression. She also asked the judges to consider whether the students have made you want to read the book.
Each student group had up to seven minutes to make their presentation. The books that were chosen by the students included The Missing, The Absolute True Diary of a Part-time Indian, Where the Rivers Meet, Goodbye Buffalo Bay, Medicine Walk, Keeper ‘n Me, Arctic Thunder and The Marrow Thieves.
The students demonstrated they had not only read the novels selected, but were able to draw connections to real life social issues in the Indigenous community, current events and historical challenges.
After each group had finished, and the votes tallied, Taylor announced that the first prize winner went to Angus Woodcock and Dante Gentles for their presentation on The Marrow Thieves, a young adult novel written by Cherie Dimaline. The novel takes place in the dystopian future where people have lost the ability to dream. Indigenous people who can still dream are hunted for their marrow to create a serum to treat others.
Second prize was awarded to Bella Sobry and Gabey Johnson for their presentation on Where the Rivers Meet, written by Don Sawyer. Third prize went to Briana Kruger, Liah Wood, and Dakota Lesperance for their presentation on Medicine Walk, by Richard Wagamese. Taylor thanked each of the students for stepping out of their comfort zone. Medals and gift cards were presented to the winning groups and then Taylor announced that the giant Hershey chocolate bar that had been on display would be shared among everyone. Taylor Reads concluded with everyone enjoying a hot lunch in the classroom.



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Purtell’s first fight on home soil

Jan. 8, 2019 By Kristena Schutt-Moore Cody Purtell got started in sports at North Hastings High School. He played football with the T-hawks and for ...

Foster families making a difference for animals

Jan. 8, 2019 By Nate Smelle Every week Bancroft This Week and the Bancroft Times feature several cats and/or dogs rescued by Home Again that ...

Indigenous Voices class takes on Taylor Reads

Jan. 4, 2019 By Chris Drost On the morning of Dec. 20 groups of North Hastings High School’s Grade 11 English students from teacher Heather ...

Bancroft council supports Alzheimer awareness

Dec. 18, 2018 By Kristena Schutt-Moore During their first meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 11 the new Bancroft council took on road work, Alzheimer’s disease, and ...

Business association celebrates Citizen of the Year

Nov. 20, 2018 By Chris Drost It was a busy evening at The Arlington on Nov. 18 as a crowd gathered for the 29th annual ...

Wood Share program help keep people warm all winter

Nov. 13, 2018 By Nate Smelle In recognition of the fact that far too many people in the Bancroft area cannot afford the wood they ...

Housing needed for most age groups in North Hastings

Nov. 6, 2018 By Chris Drost By this time of year, after a hot and busy summer, many of us start thinking about the long ...

Community groups celebrate United Way’s support

Oct. 30, 2018 By Nate Smelle For more than 60 years the United Way of Hastings and Prince Edward counties have been supporting a long ...

North Hastings 2018 election: The numbers are in!

Voters went to the polls Monday to take part in the 2018 municipal elections throughout North Hastings and across the province. In Bancroft, Mayor Paul ...

Visitors suggest improvements for Wollaston

Oct. 16, 2018 By Jim Eadie What is “FICE”? Recently, Wollaston Township residents received a flyer in the mail from their municipal Economic Development Committee ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support