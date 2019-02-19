Home share off to good start

Feb. 19, 2019 By Nate Smelle Ontario’s environmental commissioner Dianne Saxe paid a visit to Hastings County on Thursday, Feb. 14 to share her 2018 ...

Feb. 14, 2019 By Nate Smelle Ice climbers from across Canada and the northern United States descended on North Hastings over the weekend to take ...

Feb. 1, 2019 By Nate Smelle For decades the Bancroft and District Minor Hockey Association has been providing local children with an opportunity to play ...

Jan. 22, 2019 By Nate Smelle Most residents of North Hastings are accustomed to the frequent sights and sounds of wildlife residing in the area’s ...

Jan. 15, 2019 By Chris Drost The waiting area of the new Madawaska Valley Family Health Team was full of smiling faces on Friday, Jan. ...

Jan. 15, 2019 By Nate Smelle Travellers seeking a transformational experience of self-care within a pristine natural environment don’t need to wander too far off ...

Jan. 8, 2019 By Kristena Schutt-Moore Cody Purtell got started in sports at North Hastings High School. He played football with the T-hawks and for ...

Jan. 8, 2019 By Nate Smelle Every week Bancroft This Week and the Bancroft Times feature several cats and/or dogs rescued by Home Again that ...

Jan. 4, 2019 By Chris Drost On the morning of Dec. 20 groups of North Hastings High School’s Grade 11 English students from teacher Heather ...

Dec. 18, 2018 By Kristena Schutt-Moore During their first meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 11 the new Bancroft council took on road work, Alzheimer’s disease, and ...