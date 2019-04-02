General News » News

John Foreman to enter hall of fame

April 2, 2019

April 2, 2019

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

When people talk about local music one name is sure to always pop up, John Foreman.
Foreman celebrated his 80th birthday with friends, family and fans at the Lake St. Peter community centre on Saturday, March 23.
Born on March 20, 1939, Foreman’s love of music started at the young age of 10 when he got his first mouth organ, also known as a harmonica. “It was a half hour walk to school every day and I used to play it on my way to school and back. The other kids would see it and want to play with it, but they would honk on it and blow the reed out or drop it in the dirt. I soon caught on to that. So I found a hollow post in the school yard fence and hid my mouth organ in that till it was the end of the school day so I could play it again on my way home.”
His first instrument was the mouth organ, then he taught himself the fiddle, then the banjo “because when I was young, you’d get together to play with people you’d have so many guitars, that’s why I waited so long to play guitar. There were songs to be sung and the banjo didn’t do it. So I took up guitar.”
Now Foreman figures that he will have to give up instruments in the reverse order he learned them. “You see my hand, well it’s a bit distorted. I figure the guitar will be my first instrument I’ll have to give up then banjo, and then fiddle, and then mouth organ. There are already things on the guitar that I used to be able to do that I can’t do [anymore]. I can see it coming, but who knows, as long as I keep playing as long as I can.”
Music has always been a major part of Foreman’s life. Even when out doing log hewing demonstrations he always has a penny whistle sticking out of his jeans pocket ready to give a happy little tune to those passing by.
Foreman’s work to honour local heritage and music has been recently honoured. It has been announced that Foreman is to be inducted into the Land o’ Lakes Traditional Music Hall of Fame. The hall of fame honours local musicians who have put in years of work sharing their love of classic country, blue grass, Celtic and ‘50s and ‘60s bebop music.
The hall of fame is not housed in a physical building, but has a website and some memorabilia from the inducted members that are offered to museums in Tweed, Napanee, Cloyne and Hartington. The inductees receive their honourary plaque at the annual induction ceremony at the Flinton Jamboree, which takes place on Oct. 5 this year. The goal of this is to honour the performers who have contributed significantly to traditional music in the three counties of Frontenac, Hastings and Lennox and Addington.
Foreman is honoured to be recognized by his musical peers in the area. “I never made any money out of it [playing music], except maybe some gas money, but it’s fun and I enjoy it and that’s the important part.”
Foreman hosts a monthly open mic night call the “7 to 11 Cafe” at the Wattle and Daub Cafe. This charitable event helps musicians and performers who are just starting, to gain some experience and raises funds for area organizations. Each night a list of charities is created and those in attendance vote on which organization will receive the funds raised. “I like open mics because I like to entertain, but I also like to be entertained, you never know what you might hear, and everyone has got to start somewhere.”



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Climate Strike comes to Bancroft

April 2, 2019 By Nate Smelle Every Friday for the past three weeks millions of students around the world has been skipping school. The reason ...

Pancon pulls out of McBride mining project

March 26, 2019 By Nate Smelle In response to overwhelming opposition from the community to the controversial McBride mining project in Limerick Township, Pancontinental Resources ...

HH library brings community together

March 19, 2019 By Nate Smelle Walking into the Hastings Highlands Public Library on any given day, it doesn’t take long to notice that it ...

Local autism group looking for mutual support

March 19, 2019 By Kristena Schutt-Moore At the age of two, Erin Browning’s daughter was diagnosed with autism and has been waiting for support ever ...

County programs aim to fight poverty

March 12, 2019 By Nate Smelle Hastings County’s director of community and human services, Erin Rivers and assistant manager of affordable housing policy and partnerships, ...

Citizen science vital to wolf research

March 5, 2019 By Nate Smelle After a month of tracking large canids throughout North Hastings, researchers Hannah Barron and Adrienne Chalaturnyk, of Earthroots, said ...

Forests Ontario greening province

Feb. 26, 2019 By Nate Smelle Representatives from Forests Ontario held a special event at the Faraday Community Centre on Saturday, Feb. 16 to share ...

Commissioner questions government’s intentions

Feb. 19, 2019 By Nate Smelle Ontario’s environmental commissioner Dianne Saxe paid a visit to Hastings County on Thursday, Feb. 14 to share her 2018 ...

Ice climbing festival returns

Feb. 14, 2019 By Nate Smelle Ice climbers from across Canada and the northern United States descended on North Hastings over the weekend to take ...

Bancroft Minor Hockey Association working on solutions to declining membership

Feb. 1, 2019 By Nate Smelle For decades the Bancroft and District Minor Hockey Association has been providing local children with an opportunity to play ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support