General News » News

Book club talks history and politics

May 21, 2019

May 21, 2019

By Nate Smelle

On the third Thursday of every month Hastings Highlands Public Library Book Club gathers in the library’s lounge to discuss a different piece of literature. Once they have finished with the book they are reading, HHPL librarian and club member Nancy Wimbush said the group decides together what book they are going to read next.
On the club’s reading list for May was the historical fiction novel The Nightingale, by bestselling author Kristin Hannah. Based on a true story, Hannah’s book captures a seldom seen part of history during the Second World War … the women’s war. The Nightingale shines a light on the role of women during the Second World War, from the perspectives of two sisters separated by years, experience, ideals, passion and circumstance, living in France while it was under German occupation.
Book club member, Lorraine Franck said Hannah’s novel reminded her of the fear she experienced as a child living with her family in Holland while it was occupied by the Nazis. She said the author did an excellent job of portraying what it was like to live through such difficult and dangerous times.
“It was very accurate with regard to what was going on and what we couldn’t do in Holland during the Second World War,” said Franck.
“Everybody had to have shades on their windows and we weren’t allowed to have any lights showing. We would hear all this racket in the night, and there would be a whole colony of German soldiers stomping along, so we would peek out from behind the curtains. Our father would tell us, don’t look, don’t look. It was really scary.”
Remarking on how the books they read often inspire conversations of a political nature, Wimbush said she enjoys exploring literature and history with her friends in the group. Acknowledging that the number of club members fluctuates month to month, she said until recently they have often depended on Southern Ontario Library Services’ inter-library loans. Noting the Ford government’s recent decision to cut funding by 50 per cent, and cancel the inter-library loan service, Wimbush said she does not how they will be able to ensure everyone in the club has a copy to of the book that they are reading. Highlighting the value of the discussions and the social benefits clubs like theirs’ provide the community, she said they are disappointed in the current government’s lack of support for libraries, literacy and public education.
“We are just one tiny example of what is going on in libraries all over Ontario,” said Wimbush.
“The hardest hit people are people in rural communities, and that is so unfair. We have a large-print pool and a DVD pool that are shared between libraries, so we don’t know what is happening with that either.”



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Turtles help maintain a balanced ecosystem

May 14, 2019 By Nate Smellle As spring takes hold and the temperature rises many species of wildlife can be seen by the roadside as ...

Community celebrates Irish heritage in Maynooth

May 7, 2019 By Nate Smelle More than 40 people gathered at the Hastings Highlands Public Library on the afternoon of Friday, May 3 to ...

Community members walk for water

May 7, 2019 By Kristena Schutt-Moore Water is a source of life and in many areas of the world it is a hard thing to ...

Coworking program aims to bring business community together

April 30, 2019 By Nate Smelle A new program aiming to assist freelancers, entrepreneurs and home-based businesses is about to kick off in North Hastings. ...

UPDATE: Bancroft braces for flooding

April 22, 2019 By Nate Smelle UPDATED 4/23/2019: With more rain expected this week, Bancroft is bracing for what could be the second “100-year flood” ...

Day of Pink aims to end discrimination and bullying

April 16, 2019 By Nate Smelle Each year on April 10, students, teachers and school staff across the country and around the world wear pink ...

Volunteers celebrated

April 16, 2019 By Chris Drost Described by Volunteer Information Quinte’s Irene Halliday as a “fun time with no big speeches,” the volunteer lunch at ...

Climate Strike comes to Bancroft

April 2, 2019 By Nate Smelle Every Friday for the past three weeks millions of students around the world has been skipping school. The reason ...

Pancon pulls out of McBride mining project

March 26, 2019 By Nate Smelle In response to overwhelming opposition from the community to the controversial McBride mining project in Limerick Township, Pancontinental Resources ...

HH library brings community together

March 19, 2019 By Nate Smelle Walking into the Hastings Highlands Public Library on any given day, it doesn’t take long to notice that it ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support