Dancing up a spring storm

May 21, 2019
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The Mayo Community Centre was filled with music and laughter as the Little Mississippi Seniors Club hosted their last dance of the spring season on Saturday, May 18.
This was the last dance to be held until Saturday, Sept. 21. These dances are held during the cold months to help fight off the winter blahs and provide a fun event for the community. However, as the seasons change and the weather warms, many participants and volunteers travel and take time off to go see grandchildren.
This is not the only event that the Little Mississippi Seniors Club hosts at the Mayo Community Centre. Other events include the famous ham and turkey dinner in December and roast beef dinner in May, quilting and craft club every Wednesday, pool table games every Monday, card parties every Friday night and Texas horseshoe tournaments every Wednesday afternoon. Many of these events are also open to the public.
The dances are held once a month on the third Saturday of every month and run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The dance includes a light luncheon, with items donated by volunteers and participants. The music is managed by Jim McPherson and many local musicians take turns performing there favourite songs, keeping people up on the dance floor.