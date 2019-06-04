Headline News

Wolf Pack in culture camp

June 4, 2019

June 4, 2019

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The North Hastings High School Wolf Pack ventured out of their territory at the school and travelled to Camp Can-Aqua to take part in a three-day culture camp from Wednesday, May 29 to Friday, May 31.
During this three-day trip, the pack took part in several workshops and completed their music video.
The music video has been a two-year project in the making. Last year, pack members each wrote a poem about the pack and what the experience of learning about Indigenous cultures meant to them. Out of all the poems, pack member Hailey Aide’s work was favoured by the students. This year, pack member Evan Bull put music to Aide’s poem and with the help of the rest of the pack members, the song was tweaked and reworked to represent the entire pack.
During their stay at camp the students made the music video to correspond with the song. This video will be shown as part of the students’ graduation ceremony and possibly on the school’s Facebook page or on YouTube.
The workshops that the students were involved in included big drum and drumming circle with Trevor Pearce, healthy relationships with the Métis Nation of Ontario, Mohawk beading with Dianne Sedore, a sunrise ceremony with Raven Murphy and a medicine walk with the Algonquin Inodeziwin Early ON Centre. These workshops gave the students the chance to experience the different Indigenous cultures from throughout Ontario.
This was the third year for the culture camp but the Wolf Pack has been together for 10 years. The Wolf Pack is the Indigenous studies club at NHHS and over the years they have had field trips to the Petroglyphs Park, Curve Lake, talked with residential school survivors and hosted many events at the school for their fellow students to participate in, such as their famous Indigenous Day.
To celebrate their 10 years together Wolf Pack members from years past returned to participate in the camp’s events and to help develop plans for future projects.



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Wolf Pack in culture camp

June 4, 2019 By Kristena Schutt-Moore The North Hastings High School Wolf Pack ventured out of their territory at the school and travelled to Camp ...

Lions walk for dog guides

May 28, 2019 By Nate Smelle Members of the Bancroft Lions Club gathered in Riverside Park on the afternoon of Sunday, May 26 to Walk ...

Turtles help maintain a balanced ecosystem

May 14, 2019 By Nate Smellle As spring takes hold and the temperature rises many species of wildlife can be seen by the roadside as ...

Community celebrates Irish heritage in Maynooth

May 7, 2019 By Nate Smelle More than 40 people gathered at the Hastings Highlands Public Library on the afternoon of Friday, May 3 to ...

Community members walk for water

May 7, 2019 By Kristena Schutt-Moore Water is a source of life and in many areas of the world it is a hard thing to ...

Coworking program aims to bring business community together

April 30, 2019 By Nate Smelle A new program aiming to assist freelancers, entrepreneurs and home-based businesses is about to kick off in North Hastings. ...

UPDATE: Bancroft braces for flooding

April 22, 2019 By Nate Smelle UPDATED 4/23/2019: With more rain expected this week, Bancroft is bracing for what could be the second “100-year flood” ...

Day of Pink aims to end discrimination and bullying

April 16, 2019 By Nate Smelle Each year on April 10, students, teachers and school staff across the country and around the world wear pink ...

Volunteers celebrated

April 16, 2019 By Chris Drost Described by Volunteer Information Quinte’s Irene Halliday as a “fun time with no big speeches,” the volunteer lunch at ...

Climate Strike comes to Bancroft

April 2, 2019 By Nate Smelle Every Friday for the past three weeks millions of students around the world has been skipping school. The reason ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support