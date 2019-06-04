Wolf Pack in culture camp

June 4, 2019
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The North Hastings High School Wolf Pack ventured out of their territory at the school and travelled to Camp Can-Aqua to take part in a three-day culture camp from Wednesday, May 29 to Friday, May 31.
During this three-day trip, the pack took part in several workshops and completed their music video.
The music video has been a two-year project in the making. Last year, pack members each wrote a poem about the pack and what the experience of learning about Indigenous cultures meant to them. Out of all the poems, pack member Hailey Aide’s work was favoured by the students. This year, pack member Evan Bull put music to Aide’s poem and with the help of the rest of the pack members, the song was tweaked and reworked to represent the entire pack.
During their stay at camp the students made the music video to correspond with the song. This video will be shown as part of the students’ graduation ceremony and possibly on the school’s Facebook page or on YouTube.
The workshops that the students were involved in included big drum and drumming circle with Trevor Pearce, healthy relationships with the Métis Nation of Ontario, Mohawk beading with Dianne Sedore, a sunrise ceremony with Raven Murphy and a medicine walk with the Algonquin Inodeziwin Early ON Centre. These workshops gave the students the chance to experience the different Indigenous cultures from throughout Ontario.
This was the third year for the culture camp but the Wolf Pack has been together for 10 years. The Wolf Pack is the Indigenous studies club at NHHS and over the years they have had field trips to the Petroglyphs Park, Curve Lake, talked with residential school survivors and hosted many events at the school for their fellow students to participate in, such as their famous Indigenous Day.
To celebrate their 10 years together Wolf Pack members from years past returned to participate in the camp’s events and to help develop plans for future projects.