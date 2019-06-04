Community Integration hosts 5th annual barbecue

June 4, 2019
June 4, 2019
By Chris Drost
To wrap up Community Living month, the North Hastings Community Integration Association hosted its 5th annual celebration barbecue on May 30 in the side yard of its Alice St. office.
Sandra Phillips, executive director, said, “This is an opportunity to celebrate all our partnerships in the community and the natural partnerships people have. It is nice to be able to celebrate together.”
While approximately 75 individuals had responded positively to their invitations to the event, Phillips and board member, Janice Stapley, suggested that there would probably be more people filtering in who had forgotten to reply. Phillips said, “It is nice to see such a variety of ages in attendance, including young people.”
The staff, board and self advocates had obviously gone to a lot of effort to prepare some amazing food that may not typically be found at a standard barbecue. Guests were treated to burgers and sausages and a fine selection of specialty salads and fresh fruit.
While the barbecue was in full swing, Laurie Oram, Marlena Zuber and Ewana Purcell were overseeing a table where individuals could stop by and paint a stone for a new sensory garden that is to be developed on the property. This garden will provide opportunities to use your senses, things to smell, see, touch and hear. It will include such things as wind chimes, sweet peas, flowers, painted stones and an art display on the back fence.
Judging from the laughter and smiles on the faces of attendees, this fifth annual event was yet another success for the community.