County passes quarry vote

June 18, 2019
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
It’s official. The zoning bylaw amendment to allow the Freymond quarry in Faraday Township was officially passed by Hastings County’s Planning and Development Committee on Tuesday, June 18. The meeting was held at the county chambers in Belleville and all members were in attendance. The voting was recorded and came down to a 11 to three vote, with only Bancroft’s Mayor Paul Jenkins, Hastings Highlands Mayor Vic Bodnar and Wollaston Reeve Barb Shaw voting against the re-zoning.
Shortly after the vote the Freyond family released this statement to Bancroft This Week, “Thank you to the Hastings County planning committee and our community for the support of this quarry. Thank you to the county councillors that came to tour the site. The six year process, detailed studies and peer reviews confirm that despite concerns that have been raised in regards to Grail Springs and the surrounding area, we will continue to operate as good neighbors in our community.”
Bancroft This Week and The Bancroft Times will continue to follow this story as it develops, watch for more information in next week’s editions.