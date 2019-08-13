Commentary

A tourist’s eye view

August 13, 2019

Aug. 13, 2019

By Nate Smelle

At one time or another in our lives each of us finds ourselves walking in a tourist’s shoes. Whether we are exploring a new community or traversing treacherous terrain in a foreign landscape, inevitably we must step outside of our comfort zone when travelling.
As someone who enjoys experiencing new places, I have learned to appreciate this often uncomfortable footwear for what it is: a means to an ends. The ends being a more comprehensive worldview.
Sure, as we sit in our tents, cottages or hotel rooms bandaging blisters and rationing our travelling resources we all yearn for the comforts of couch and home. However, too much complacency with our daily routine puts a harness on our own potential for personal growth. If we don’t open ourselves to such new experiences – experiences that may cause us fear, anxiety or discomfort – we consciously choose to live in a world much smaller and less diverse than it truly is.
Unlike any other industry, tourism gives us the opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of the world and each other. Earlier this month, while covering Bancroft’s 56th annual Rockhound Gemboree, the Bancroft Arts and Crafts Guild’s exhibition in Millennium Park, and the Pride parade in Maynooth I had the chance to meet several people visiting North Hastings from around the globe. In just two days I managed to speak with people from South Korea, the Dominican Republic, Scotland, Germany and the United States. After each of these conversations I walked away having learned something new about the world we share.
During these exchanges I shared information about myself and why I decided to make North Hastings my home. When I explained to them that I originally chose to live here because I prefer life among nature as opposed to life in the city, they all seemed to understand. Their most common response to my explanation of why I reside here being “It is so beautiful here!”
Each of the people I spoke with also told me that they were visiting the area from a larger urban centre. What made this place special to them were the trees, lakes, rivers, wildlife and fresh air. For them, these resources were scarce. For them, being immersed in our natural landscape – an environment easily taken for granted considering it is the backdrop of our daily routines – was reason enough to return.
Interestingly, none of these people had been here before, but most of them were in town for the Gemboree. It is worth noting however that nearly half of them were passing through on their way to Algonquin Park, stopping only because they noticed crowds of people in the park and on the sidewalks.
Another reason a few of them told me they were enjoying their visit to North Hastings was the creativity of the people here. Thinking of how grateful I have been for tips I have received from locals while travelling, and realizing that we shared an interest in nature and art, I recommended they pay a visit to our local art galleries, Eagle’s Nest Park and Egan Chutes.
Thinking about how mutually-enriching the interactions I had with these individuals were later on the following week, it dawned on me how much potential the tourism industry in North Hastings has to enrich our quality of life. Blessed with an abundance of natural beauty and a wealth of creative people we have everything necessary to build a future that is both ecologically and economically sustainable. All we need to do is recognize the value of our home as if we were tourists seeing it for the first time.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Successful Ride for the Trust

Aug. 13, 2019 By Chris Drost North Hastings Community Trust’s Ride for the Trust – Trust the Ride, on Saturday, Aug. 11 was another great ...

Maynooth celebrates Pride

Aug. 6, 2019 By Nate Smelle More than 150 people gathered in Logger’s Field on Sunday afternoon for the closing celebration of Maynooth Pride weekend. ...

Algonquin Inòdewiziwin Centre blossoms through intergenerational education

July 30, 2019 By Nate Smelle As the Algonquin Inòdewiziwin EarlyON Child and Family Centre approaches its first anniversary, those instrumental in making the centre ...

Pet Fest raises awareness of animals in need

July 23, 2019 By Nate Smelle Animal lovers descended on Millennium Park in Bancroft on Saturday, July 20 for Home Again Animal Rescue’s second annual ...

New To You gets a new look

July 16, 2019 By Kristena Schutt-Moore The volunteers of New To You have been working hard since early January to give the New To You ...

Love, food and community

July 2, 2019 By Nate Smelle Five years after the first seeds were sown by the initial Harvest the North gardening crew, enthusiasm for Bancroft’s ...

Huskies honoured at graduation

July 2, 2019 By Kristena Schutt-Moore The gymnasium of the North Hastings High School Huskies was packed to standing room only on Thursday, June 27 ...

Community comes together to remember Vince Childs

June 25, 2019 By Nate Smelle Community members assembled outside the Bancroft Dollar Store Plus on Snow Road just before sunset on Sunday evening to ...

Indigenous community celebrates solstice with students

June 25, 2019 By Nate Smelle Students from Bird’s Creek Public School gathered a Bird’s Creek Park on Friday, June 21 to celebrate National Indigenous ...

Climate Strike inspires community

June 18, 2019 By Nate Smelle For the past 13 weeks Hermon Public School Grade 4 student Brynn Kilpatrick has ditched class on Fridays to ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support