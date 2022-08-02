Headline News

Art returns to Millennium Park in Bancroft

August 2, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

After a two year hiatus the Bancroft Art and Craft Guild’s Art Show returned to Millennium Park on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31. Artists from across Southern Ontario and North Hastings gathered at the park to share their work.
There were over 30 vendors at Millennium Park sharing their skills in painting, fiber arts, carving, bead work and even a few mineral and gem displays. Shoppers were able to shop for the perfect piece to finish the design of their home to the exact piece for an outfit, or a the piece that simply brought them joy. 
Many of the vendors returned to the art show from previous years. There were four new ones, with this show being the first showing for two of them. Art was not the only thing on display for both days, as fresh food was provided by the Eagles Nest Restaurant and live music was provided by the musicians of the Mineral Capital Concerts. 
The Guild’s art show is put on with the help of the Algonquin Arts Council. For the past 18 years, local artist Nancy Brookes has been organizing the show. She has announced she will be retiring from the position of organizer. Those interested in organizing or being part of next year’s show are invited to email her at nancybrookes@yahoo.ca.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Gemboree returns for first time since onset of pandemic

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The gems and minerals were once again on sparkling display from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31, at the North Hastings ...

Art returns to Millennium Park in Bancroft

By Kristena Schutt-Moore After a two year hiatus the Bancroft Art and Craft Guild’s Art Show returned to Millennium Park on Saturday, July 30 and ...

Scouts Canada rank Algonquin Park third most ‘epic’ campground in Canada

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In a recent survey of its membership on July 25, Scouts Canada ranked Algonquin Park as the third ...

Asset inventory and inspection done on Limerick municipal office and fire hall

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On July 18, Limerick Township council had their meeting, where Victoria Tisdale, the clerk and treasurer, gave them ...

Local woman asks people to stop judging

By Chris Drost Bancroft This Week was contacted recently by a 60-year-old local woman, Norma Jean Millar, who wanted to share the challenges of finding ...

2022 Township of South Algonquin Road Inventory Condition Assessment

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter South Algonquin Township council got their 2022 Road Inventory Condition Assessment from Jewell Engineering Inc. at their meeting on ...

Preparing seating for the Coe Hill Fair

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Coe Hill Agricultural Fair is returning Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 and the board is preparing for the festivities. ...

Tweed and Company Teen Camp present Treasure Island

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Ahoy mateys! Tweed and Company Theatre’s Young Company, It Takes a Village, Teen Camp presentation of Treasure Island ...

Community reflects on life and legacy of beloved activist and musician Jim McPherson

By Nate Smelle On Monday, June 27, Hastings Highlands lost one of the municipality’s most civically engaged citizens, with the passing of Jim McPherson. While ...

Inclusion award presented to area students

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Seven area students were presented with the North Hastings Community Integration Association’s Spirit of Inclusion Award before their graduations. Each student was ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support