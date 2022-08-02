Art returns to Millennium Park in Bancroft

August 2, 2022
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
After a two year hiatus the Bancroft Art and Craft Guild’s Art Show returned to Millennium Park on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31. Artists from across Southern Ontario and North Hastings gathered at the park to share their work.
There were over 30 vendors at Millennium Park sharing their skills in painting, fiber arts, carving, bead work and even a few mineral and gem displays. Shoppers were able to shop for the perfect piece to finish the design of their home to the exact piece for an outfit, or a the piece that simply brought them joy.
Many of the vendors returned to the art show from previous years. There were four new ones, with this show being the first showing for two of them. Art was not the only thing on display for both days, as fresh food was provided by the Eagles Nest Restaurant and live music was provided by the musicians of the Mineral Capital Concerts.
The Guild’s art show is put on with the help of the Algonquin Arts Council. For the past 18 years, local artist Nancy Brookes has been organizing the show. She has announced she will be retiring from the position of organizer. Those interested in organizing or being part of next year’s show are invited to email her at nancybrookes@yahoo.ca.