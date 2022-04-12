Bancroft Crusaders announce Relay for Life ‘Relay Your Way’

April 12, 2022
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The Bancroft Crusaders team has announced that the Bancroft Relay For Life will be returning this year. However it will be more of a “Relay Your Way’’ styled event. Due to the unknowns still around the COVID-19 pandemic the organizing team has decided that people can create their own way to participate in the Relay for Life this year.
This year the Bancroft Crusaders have signed up on the Relay For Life website under the Relay Your Way account, this means that participants can relay however they are most comfortable, whether that is walking the local trails or participating on their exercise bike at home. The official date of the relay is June 11. However team members are able to log steps taken each day leading up to the big event. At the time of printing the Bancroft Crusaders had logged a total of 1,346.14 kilometres.
Currently Bancroft only has one team, the Bancroft Crusaders, and everyone in the community is free to sign up as part of that team so that the community works together to fundraise, or start a competition by creating their own team. Currently the Bancroft Crusaders sit in fifth place in all of Ontario for the amount of funds raised, which is just over $700.
The team currently has an ongoing fundraiser in the shape of an ongoing book sale at Hannah Lithographers. They also have a hockey pool going on their website https://www.thecrusaders.ca/.
Luminaries are once again available. They will be $5 per luminary and are available at Hannah Lithographers for purchase. Those looking to honour or remember a loved one can pick up a luminary to decorate themselves or donate and members of the crusaders will decorate the luminaries for June 11 with the name of the individual the donor asked for. The luminaries will be lit at Millennium Park on June 11 as a show of support for those fighting Cancer and in memory of those who lost their fight.
Those interested in more information about the Bancroft Crusaders are invited to reach out to them at their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/bancroftcrusaders or find them on the Canada Cancer Society’s Relay for life Website at https://support.cancer.ca/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFL_NW_odd_?team_id=484887&pg=team&fr_id=28266.