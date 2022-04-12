General News

Bancroft Crusaders announce Relay for Life ‘Relay Your Way’

April 12, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The Bancroft Crusaders team has announced that the Bancroft Relay For Life will be returning this year. However it will be more of a “Relay Your Way’’ styled event. Due to the unknowns still around the COVID-19 pandemic the organizing team has decided that people can create their own way to participate in the Relay for Life this year.
This year the Bancroft Crusaders have signed up on the Relay For Life website under the Relay Your Way account, this means that participants can relay however they are most comfortable, whether that is walking the local trails or participating on their exercise bike at home. The official date of the relay is June 11. However team members are able to log steps taken each day leading up to the big event. At the time of printing the Bancroft Crusaders had logged a total of 1,346.14 kilometres.
Currently Bancroft only has one team, the Bancroft Crusaders, and everyone in the community is free to sign up as part of that team so that the community works together to fundraise, or start a competition by creating their own team. Currently the Bancroft Crusaders sit in fifth place in all of Ontario for the amount of funds raised, which is just over $700. 
The team currently has an ongoing fundraiser in the shape of an ongoing book sale at Hannah Lithographers. They also have a hockey pool going on their website https://www.thecrusaders.ca/.
Luminaries are once again available. They will be $5 per luminary and are available at Hannah Lithographers for purchase. Those looking to honour or remember a loved one can pick up a luminary to decorate themselves or donate and members of the crusaders will decorate the luminaries for June 11 with the name of the individual the donor asked for.  The luminaries will be lit at Millennium Park on June 11 as a show of support for those fighting Cancer and in memory of those who lost their fight.
Those interested in more information about the Bancroft Crusaders are invited to reach out to them at their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/bancroftcrusaders or find them on the Canada Cancer Society’s Relay for life Website at https://support.cancer.ca/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFL_NW_odd_?team_id=484887&pg=team&fr_id=28266.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

COVID-19 updates for week of April 4

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In Canada, according to the chief public health officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam, in a news release ...

Local events expected to make a comeback

By Chris Drost During the past two years most of the special events that we have come to enjoy, have been cancelled due to the ...

Historic St. Ola United Church needs major repairs

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A church in St. Ola, down in Limerick Township is in major need of repairs to not only ...

Local team recognized for mass vaccination clinics in North Hastings

BY CHRIS DROSTStaff The efforts of the North Hastings Hospital team in partnership with Hastings Prince Edward Public Health and the Bancroft Community Family Health ...

Possible changes to Wollaston fire services

by KRISTENA SCHUTT-MOORE Staff A delegation to Wollaston council was presented by JD Fentie, Wendy Mortimer and Frank McConnell, who brought forward concerns about the ...

Home and community care in crisis

BY CHRIS DROSTStaff Home and community care in Ontario is facing a crisis and some organizations that support individuals requiring support in their homes, are ...

First March of Gratitude was fantastic according to organizers

BY MICHAEL RILEYLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter The grey skies and cold temperatures couldn’t do much to dampen the enthusiasm of the couple of dozen people that showed ...

Counting moose numbers in Bancroft

by KRISTENA SCHUTT-MOORE Staff A lot of helicopters have been flying overhead in Bancroft and the surrounding area lately. The majority of them are involved ...

The official size of Connecting Link Project announced

by KRISTENA SCHUTT-MOORE Staff The official size of the Connecting Link Project for the main street of Bancroft was announced during a meeting of the ...

Federal government invokes Emergencies Act

BY MICHAEL RILEYLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter The Canadian government invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time Feb. 14 since it was passed into law in 1988. This ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support