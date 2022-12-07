Commentary

Bill 23’s passage disastrous for Ontario’s Greenbelt and other environmentally sensitive area

December 7, 2022

By Mike Riley
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Well, here we go again. The Ford government has once again pushed through legislation that forces itself on the people of Ontario and undermines democracy, much like the now repealed Bill 28 did on CUPE’s education workers earlier this month, which would have forced an unfair four-year contract on them and negated their constitutional right to strike.

This time, the legislation being forced on Ontarians, Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster Act 2022, is intended to spur housing development, with a goal of 1.5 million homes built in Ontario over the next decade. However, Bill 23 will cause incalculable harm to Ontario’s Greenbelt and other environmentally sensitive areas.

Back in 2005, Ontario created the Greenbelt to protect agricultural and environmentally sensitive lands in the Greater Golden Horseshoe area from being developed. However, despite promises not to do so, the Ford government is doing just that; taking land from 15 different areas of the

Greenbelt so that 50,000 homes can be built, while adding acreage elsewhere.

Kelly Wallace is the managing director of the Think Turtle Conservation Initiative, one of many organizations against Bill 23’s passage, and calls it “a giant step backwards for environmental protection in Ontario that will impact us all.” Wallace emphasizes that TTCI is not against development or building affordable housing but not on protected land.

“Many industry leaders and experts, including Ontario’s Housing Affordability Task Force have stated there is not a

shortage of land designated for development in areas housing is needed. There are 86,500 acres within the GTA currently zoned and ready for development which is more than enough land that could be used to meet government targets,” she says.

Critics of Bill 23 also allege the new bill will lead to higher municipal property taxes, cuts to municipal services, and homes that when built will not be more affordable to those who need them most. Bill 23 freezes, reduces and exempts fees that developers pay to build affordable housing, non-profit housing and inclusionary zoning units and some rental units. These fees would

normally go to municipalities and are then used by them to pay for services to support new homes and developments. The lack of these fees will leave municipalities in a funding shortfall, and there is no guarantee that developers would pass along these savings to homebuyers to make homes more affordable.

Conservation authorities will also find their role in planning diminished, according to Wallace, making it easier for developers to build on environmentally sensitive lands.

“Further to this, conservation authorities are prohibited from using ‘pollution mitigation’ or ‘land conservation’ as

factors in considering prospective developments. [They] will be required to complete an inventory of lands they own or control, to identify any parcels of land that could support housing development,” she says.

The First Nations in Ontario are also not happy as they were not consulted on Bill 23, thus negating the province’s duty to consult with them and practice reconciliation.

While the province’s idea of building more homes, and affordable ones at that, for Ontarians who need them is a great idea, Bill 23 is not the way to do so. Once the lands inside the Greenbelt,

and other environmentally sensitive lands are torn up and developed, all the plant, aquatic and animal life that is currently there will be destroyed or displaced. The preservation of these lands so that future generations can still have them and appreciate them decades and centuries from now will also potentially be gone forever.

Now that Bill 23 has passed, many organizations like Wallace’s TTCI are focusing on getting it repealed before any irrevocable damage is done. If you are against Bill 23’s passage, get in touch with Wallace at www.thinkturtle.ca where they have a “Repeal Bill 23” page, with links to petitions to sign, letter

writing information, environmental registry links and upcoming rallies. You can also contact her at 647-606-9537 or at thinkturtle@yahoo.ca.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Wollaston council special meeting held for fire hall

By Kristena Schutt-Moore On Friday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m. the Wollaston council held a special meeting of council. Mayor Micheal Fuerth started the meeting ...

Post election, new council members from Carlow Mayo and Hastings Highlands comment on their new roles

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterOver the past few weeks, /Bancroft This Week has been checking in with new council members about their election wins ...

Tall Pines Rally winners announced

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The 2022 Lincoln Electric Rally of the Tall Pines hit the North Hastings streets with a need for speed during the Nov. ...

Wesley Oram’s grandson and family comment further on HH’s Lookout Park plaque reinstallation

By Mike Riley Local Journalism initiative Reporter A few weeks ago, Bancroft This Week wrote about the Municipality of Hastings Highlands initiative to replace a ...

The colour purple brings recognition to campaign against gender-based violence

By Chris Drost As part of the Wrapped in Courage Campaign, a small crowd wearing purple scarves gathered at the pebble mosaic in Millennium Park ...

South Algonquin’s new Mayor-elect shares vision for upcoming term

By Nate Smelle Since Ontario’s municipal elections on Oct. 24, Bancroft This Week has connected with several newly elected politicians throughout the newspaper’s distribution area. ...

Community Corridor of Inclusion and Resilience hosts workshops

By Kristena Schutt-MooreThe Community Corridor of Inclusion and Resilience is hosting a series of workshops called Remembering and Resistance. The goal of this series of ...

HH gets grant to enhance downtown Maynooth

BY MICHAEL RILEYLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter The Municipality of Hastings Highlands sent out a media release on Nov. 3 about a grant they’d procured to enhance downtown ...

Local family remembers son’s deployment to Afghanistan 

By Chris Drost The mission When Canada sent troops to Afghanistan between 2001 and 2014, it was the largest military deployment for Canada since the ...

Carlow Mayo Public Library Halloween Evening went terrifyingly well

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Carlow Mayo Public Library held their Halloween Evening on Oct. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support