Carlow Mayo updates bylaws to appoint new treasurer

October 25, 2022

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Carlow Mayo Township council, at their meeting on Oct. 11, updated a couple of bylaws to appoint Kayla Weichenthal as the township’s new treasurer/deputy clerk and Jenny Snider as CAO and deputy treasurer. Snider and Weichenthal comment on their appointments.

Snider says that Weichenthal started with the township in May, 2021 and has worked with her in the treasury department as deputy treasurer.

“Her training has been very ‘hands on’ and she has also been doing courses through the Association of Municipal Managers, Clerks and Treasurers of Ontario. Kayla is great to work with and I am confident that she will have no issues taking over completely as treasurer,” she says.

Weichenthal says she is quite delighted about her recent appointment as the treasurer/deputy clerk of the township of Carlow Mayo.

“As I enter into my new role, I intend to continue to maintain the financial stability of the municipality while working alongside council, staff and ratepayers.”