CMPL having Halloween costume swap Oct. 13

October 4, 2022

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Halloween is coming to Carlow Mayo Public Library, and in partnership with Metis Nation of Ontario, they’ll be having a costume swap, crafts, scavenger hunt other fun, spooky activities happening at the library on Oct. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CEO and head librarian Carrie McKenzie comments on this upcoming event.

This Halloween night will be hosted by CMPL’s McKenzie and Metis Nation of Ontario’s community action program for children coordinator Stacie Snider at the library’s location in Hermon at 124 Fort Stewart Road on Oct. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. McKenzie says that they are pumped for this year’s Halloween event.

“We are hoping for warmer weather as we will be outside for our activities. A rescheduled rain date will be available if we don’t [have good weather]. Parents and children are reminded to dress for weather conditions. Since our scavenger hunt was such a success last year, we have decided to run a different one this year. In addition to our scavenger hunt, we will be doing rock painting, and if the weather cooperates, some leaf incorporated crafts,” she says.

McKenzie says that they are bring back out the Halloween costumes from last year as well as adding some new ones for anybody who wants to come and find a costume for their children. She says that any remaining costumes will be donated to the Hastings Highlands Public Library for their costume swap happening Oct. 22. For more information, people can get in touch with McKenzie at carlowmayopl@gmail.com or 613-332-2544 or Snider at stacies@metisnation.org or 613-332-2575, ext. 27.

“We have already heard back from a few families that are excited to come, a couple of new interests and a few from last year have replied. We hope you can join us for some pre-Halloween fun!”