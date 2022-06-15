Headline News

Crusaders top national fundraisers

June 15, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The Bancroft Crusaders had a successful Relay your Way with their Music in the Park on Friday, June 10. Many community members gathered to enjoy a night of music and an evening out with loved ones.
  Skeeter and the Shine Runners, otherwise known as Kirk Bates, Jesse Hannah, Randy Musclow, Rick Boyle, and Brendon Burgess, performed on the Bandshell stage from 7 p.m. till 10 p.m. There was also a silent auction, a barbeque and traditional luminaries for sale. 
The luminaries were available for purchase throughout the past year at Hannah Lithographers, or by contacting members of the Crusaders team. By the time the sun went down at the Music in the Park there were over 120 luminaries lined up around the community garden. 
The Crusaders have been fundraising all year, and were able to raise a total of over $14,000 online. This gave the Crusaders the title of Top National online fundraisers. However in total they were able $53,325.49 with the help of the community at the yard sales and bake sales. All funds were raised for the Canadian Cancer Society, to support those fighting cancer.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Crusaders top national fundraisers

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Bancroft Crusaders had a successful Relay your Way with their Music in the Park on Friday, June 10. Many community members ...

Tackling housing shortages in South Algonquin

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterAt the South Algonquin Township meeting on June 1, council received and discussed a letter from CAO/clerk-treasurer Bryan Martin, about ...

Cardiology services return to Bancroft

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Cardiology services will be returning to the Bancroft area through the team work of Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit and the ...

Wonders of Wetlands Day a huge success

By Chris Drost Despite some inopportune downpours, the Bancroft Area Stewardship Council’s Wonders of Wetlands Day at Joy Bible Camp on June 1 was a ...

Bresee elected as Ford wins second majority

By Nate SmelleThe Progressive Conservative’s Ric Bresee has been elected as Hastings-Lennox and Addington’s next Member of Provincial Parliament. Bresee, a former council member in ...

Progress being made to clean up after storm

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In the week following the storm that shook southern Ontario and Quebec, causing massive damage, hydro outages and ...

Invasive species ‘Education Blitz’ at Wollaston Lake boat launch

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At the tail end of National Invasive Species Action Week (May 15 to 22), the Wollaston Lake Home ...

Storm devastates Limerick, Tudor and Cashel and surrounding areas

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A powerful storm that went through southern Ontario on Saturday May 21 causing a lot of damage in ...

Students’ community gardens progressing in Whitney

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter South Algonquin Township council received a letter from Joe Avery, the chair of the Whitney recreation committee, about ...

Walk for memories returns 

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Alzheimer Society of Hastings-Prince Edward is bringing back their annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Memories this year. Traditionally held in ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support