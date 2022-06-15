Crusaders top national fundraisers

June 15, 2022
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The Bancroft Crusaders had a successful Relay your Way with their Music in the Park on Friday, June 10. Many community members gathered to enjoy a night of music and an evening out with loved ones.
Skeeter and the Shine Runners, otherwise known as Kirk Bates, Jesse Hannah, Randy Musclow, Rick Boyle, and Brendon Burgess, performed on the Bandshell stage from 7 p.m. till 10 p.m. There was also a silent auction, a barbeque and traditional luminaries for sale.
The luminaries were available for purchase throughout the past year at Hannah Lithographers, or by contacting members of the Crusaders team. By the time the sun went down at the Music in the Park there were over 120 luminaries lined up around the community garden.
The Crusaders have been fundraising all year, and were able to raise a total of over $14,000 online. This gave the Crusaders the title of Top National online fundraisers. However in total they were able $53,325.49 with the help of the community at the yard sales and bake sales. All funds were raised for the Canadian Cancer Society, to support those fighting cancer.