Headline News

Fountain Hill project in Bancroft ready to launch

September 23, 2022

By Chris Drost

The Town of Bancroft will soon have over 100 new homes, a mix of duplexes and townhouses, a hotel and senior citizen building complex, that will add to its growing number of much-needed residential units, and will support future economic development opportunities.

Efforts of the past few years have come to fruition with the announcement that the Fountain Hill project at 82 Mill Street (just south of the Hwy 62 and Bridge St. intersection) on a 50-acre property, received County of Hastings planning approval on Aug. 9 and will be going ahead with renderings of the residences expected in early 2023. Occupancy for the residences is forecasted within the third quarter of 2024.

The first of the three-phase project will focus on the residential component, the second on a hotel and the third on the development of a senior citizen building/complex. Fountain Hill is being funded by Toronto-based investors.

“The Town is very pleased to see the formal announcement of this project after working with the developer for several years. The higher density housing mix is most welcome and has been sought after by purchasers for some time. Many people want a smaller footprint with less property to maintain. The inclusion of a hotel has been on our wish list for many years. Accommodation has been an issue for our major events and this will also open the door to new events that will further benefit the community,” says Mayor Paul Jenkins.

The construction management contract for this project has been awarded to Terraphorme Project Management, a Toronto-based company. Other consultants for the project going forward include MHBC (planning), Lithos Group Inc. civil engineering) and Taes Architects Inc. (architecture).

“This project brings affordability to the market with mixed residential options. Who can afford a single- family home these days? We have taken a look at intergenerational uses for a wide range of demographics from young couples, to small families, to seniors,” says Akeel Hussain, president of Terraphorme Project Management of Toronto.

“Bancroft’s policies in housing, growth and economic development are what attracted the Toronto-based developer (2630919 Ontario Inc.) to the town. Policies and framework such as tax rebates and no development charges incentivise developers to bring more affordable housing to the market. The Fountain Hill has received a lot of support from the Mayor of Bancroft, town council and the County of Hastings planning office,” explains Hussain.

“Families that visit don’t currently have places to stay and workers coming to the community, professionals, government employees and others, need a place for short term stays,” says Hussain, in explaining the rationale around the building of a new hotel.

Details about the site plan and traffic flow will come through the site plan approval process, according to Mayor Jenkins.

When asked about their experience working with the Town of Bancroft, Hussain has good things to say. “Bancroft has been the easiest municipality to work with in all of Ontario. We have worked with many but they are often an uphill battle. Bancroft expedited things and has been very helpful. When you call, you get a call right back,” says Hussain.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Fountain Hill project in Bancroft ready to launch

By Chris Drost The Town of Bancroft will soon have over 100 new homes, a mix of duplexes and townhouses, a hotel and senior citizen ...

Recollections of Queen Elizabeth II from current and ex-local residents

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterWith the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 years, there are many ...

Leaders reflect on the significance of the Queen’s life, death, and legacy

By Nate Smelle For more than seven decades, Queen Elizabeth II reigned over the British Commonwealth. On the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 8, she died ...

Mainstreet Makeover begins in Bancroft

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The work has begun on Bancroft’s main street. The roads crews placed the pylons along Hastings Street during the September Long Weekend, ...

Remembering the people behind the stigma

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Removing the stigma around drug use and overdoses was part of the theme for this year’s International Overdose Awareness Day. On Wednesday, ...

Ada Tinney’s legacy lives on

By Chris Drost Referring to someone who has passed as having led a life well-lived, might seem cliché, but when it comes to Ada Tinney, ...

Second week of Algonquin Park birch bark canoe build went smoothly

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterLast week, Bancroft This Week brought you the story of a two-week long birch bark canoe build being undertaken up ...

ECE information session held at Hub 168 on Aug. 17

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterNorth Hastings Children’s Services and Loyalist College co-hosted an information session on Aug. 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ...

Radiothon raises $24,000 for local hospital

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The phones never stopped ringing during Moose FM’s annual radiothon for the North Hastings District Hospital Auxiliary on Friday, Aug. 12. The ...

Monkeypox upgraded by WHO to public health emergency of international concern

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As of July 29, there were 803 cases of monkeypox recorded here in Canada, with most of those ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support