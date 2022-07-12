Inclusion award presented to area students

July 12, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Seven area students were presented with the North Hastings Community Integration Association’s Spirit of Inclusion Award before their graduations. Each student was selected by their school and each represented their school and the NHCIA board selected one to represent the entire North Hastings area.

This year’s award winners included Bird’s Creek Public School’s Maya Riedl who won the top prize for all of North Hastings, North Hastings High School’s (Grades 7/8s) Abbey Evenden, Coe Hill Public School’s Ben Pozniak, Hermon Public School’s Tanner Ragamay, North Hastings High School’s (Grades 9-12s) Karena Brethour, Our Lady Of Mercy Catholic School’s Nadia Brethour and York River Public School’s Wesley Maher.

This award is presented to students who demonstrate acceptance of all peers and students, actively includes others regardless of differences, and helps to increase a sense of self-worth and belonging to those around them. They also help to create a sense of community within the school, all the while they may or may not have challenges themselves.

Each student is nominated by their school. The staff and students who nominated them filled out nomination forms that listed the reason that showed why each student should receive the NHCIA board sponsored award. The goal of the award is to help teach area youth the importance of inclusivity.