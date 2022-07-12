Headline News

Inclusion award presented to area students

July 12, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Seven area students were presented with the North Hastings Community Integration Association’s Spirit of Inclusion Award before their graduations. Each student was selected by their school and each represented their school and the NHCIA board selected one to represent the entire North Hastings area. 

  This year’s award winners included Bird’s Creek Public School’s Maya Riedl who won the top prize for all of North Hastings, North Hastings High School’s (Grades 7/8s) Abbey Evenden, Coe Hill Public School’s Ben Pozniak, Hermon Public School’s Tanner Ragamay, North Hastings High School’s (Grades 9-12s) Karena Brethour, Our Lady Of Mercy Catholic School’s Nadia Brethour and York River Public School’s Wesley Maher.

This award is presented to students who demonstrate acceptance of all peers and students, actively includes others regardless of differences, and helps to increase a sense of self-worth and belonging to those around them. They also help to create a sense of community within the school, all the while they may or may not have challenges themselves.

Each student is nominated by their school. The staff and students who nominated them filled out nomination forms that listed the reason that showed why each student should receive the NHCIA board sponsored award. The goal of the award is to help teach area youth the importance of inclusivity. 



         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Community reflects on life and legacy of beloved activist and musician Jim McPherson

By Nate Smelle On Monday, June 27, Hastings Highlands lost one of the municipality’s most civically engaged citizens, with the passing of Jim McPherson. While ...

School reunion donates money to South Algonquin schools

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A South Algonquin students’ reunion, which included former pupils from several schools in Whitney and Sabine from the ...

Chief Stephen Hunter: A life in honour of future generations

By Nate Smelle The community is mourning the loss of Kijicho Manito Madaouskarini Algonquin Chief Stephen Hunter. On Monday, June 27, Hunter passed away from ...

Community bands together for Ukraine

By Nate Smelle On Feb. 24 Russia invaded Ukraine, causing Europe’s largest refugee crisis since the Second World War. According to the United Nations, at ...

COVID-19 updates for week of July 4

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter In Canada, as of June 24, the weekly change in cases was 15,047, while the weekly change in deaths ...

Indigenous Day celebration in Millennium Park 

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The largest Indigenous Day Celebration ever held in the Bancroft area took place at Millennium Park on Tuesday, June 21. The community was ...

Community comes together to discuss new model for long-term care

By Stephen Petrick It’s not over yet – the battle to improve long-term care in Ontario, that is. About 20 community members came out to ...

Second annual silent walk to end overdoses

By Kristena Schutt-Moore All was quiet, but the message was heard loud and clear during the second annual Silent Walk on Friday, June 24. This annual walk ...

Bancroft OPP investigating sudden death of a child

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Bancroft detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the sudden death 23-month-old Everett Smith. On June 23, at roughly 3:45 the Bancroft ...

