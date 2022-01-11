Libraries return to curbside pick up

January 11, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

As the province is now in Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen with modifications, area libraries are returning to curb side and online services. Here is a list of what some area libraries are doing to continue to support readers:

Hastings Highlands Public Library



While programs inside the library are suspended until further notice readers will be able to book a time to pick up their library materials. This can be done through calling the library at 613-338-2262 or by emailing

hhplcurbside@gmail.com. Those unsure of what to read can find library’s cateloge by signing into the website https://olsn.ent.sirsidynix.net/client/en_US/hastings/ with their library card and pin, or the librarians are able to provide recommendations based on reading or viewing interests. DVDs, documentaries, magazines and audio books are also available online or for curbside pickup.



The HHPL Book Club will continue its monthly readings through the HHPL Book Club Facebook page. The book for Jan. 17 to Jan. 22 is Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens.



Another item that the library will be doing online is a children’s book reading. Link to YouTube book readings will be on the library’s Facebook page and website. The last book reading was done before Christmas and the book was read by Liam Nesson.



They will also be bringing back grab and go bags for area youth. Families will be able to get a bag that will have different activity pages and arts and crafts inside. This program was started last winter, and it was so popular the library brought it back.



The library will also be offering to help people with printing off their vaccine QR codes as well as copying and printing of other documents. While the QR codes are being printed for free, other prints or copies will have a charge as a way to raise funds for the library. Items can be emailed to the library with the printing request and they can be picked up at the curbside pickup.



To make it easier the library staff has set up a location out front of that library entrance with a table where people can come at their scheduled time and pick up the bag of ordered items.



North Hastings Public Library

With the start of the new year the library is gearing up for sme fresh titles on both the shelves and online, this includes both written material and audio books. They will also be offering magazines online with their partnership with Overdrive.

A reader’s library card will allow them access to e-Books, downloadable audio books, difeows and magazines. Some of the new magazine titles include:

• Chatelaine (in English and French)

• FASHION

• Hello! Canada

• Maclean’s

• Ottawa

• Today’s Parent

• Toronto Life

The library is also continuing to provide complementary provincial park day passes. This gives area families fight off the winter blahs by braving the cold and trying something new like skiing or snowshoeing the park trails.

For those who prefer to cozy up inside, the library has new puzzles that were donated to the collections and they will be added to the shelves very soon.



For students returning to in-home learning that are struggling with math, the library has just received more math kits and has lots of fresh curriculum support books on a variety of topics.



Some readers will be excited to know that the library will also be updating both it’s DVD collection and large print books collection this winter.



Those interested in curbside pickup are asked to contact the library by calling 613-332-3380, email nhpl.customerservice@gmail.com or visit the website www.northhastingslibrary.ca.

As for the new building, the hope is to break ground this spring.



Wollaston Public Library

To ensure safety of staff and patrons, the library will return to curbside pick-up only. Patrons must wear masks and will not be permitted inside the library for the next 21 days, as per the provincial announcement.

Curbside pick-up, online services and wi-fi all continue to be available. If anyone needs drop off service that can be arranged as well.



The library will also help readers and patrons with anything they may have come up with, whether that is helong print an amazon return label, helping with social media or vaccine passports.



Once readers place a hold for the items they wish to read they will be contacted by CEO/librarian Helly Veenstra to arrange a time and date for pick up. Placeing an item on hold can be done through the library’s online catalog https://wollastonpubliclibrary.ca/elibrary/library-catalogue/ and the Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/WollastonPublicLibrary/. Those looking for more information can call the Wollaston Public Library at 613-337-5183.