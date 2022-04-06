Local events expected to make a comeback

April 6, 2022

By Chris Drost

During the past two years most of the special events that we have come to enjoy, have been cancelled due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. There is good news this year, however, as a number of event organizers are telling us that plans are underway for 2022.

Bancroft This Week reached out to find out the status of some of those popular events.

Bancroft Broken Spokes Bike Club Weekly Rides

Once the roads and trails are ready to go there will be weekly MTB rides for Cadets (eight to 18-years-old) and interested parents on Monday nights, Thursday night MTB and gravel rides for adults and Saturday morning road rides for adults, a fitness oriented and fast pace ride. Registration for Broken Spokes will take place on Monday, April 11 at Physio North, 17 York River Drive in Bancroft. Check the www.bancroftbrokenspokes.com website for updates.

North Hastings Community Choir – Spring Concert – May 28

The North Hastings Community Choir will be returning to the Village Playhouse in Bancroft on May 28 at 7 p.m. for a much- anticipated spring concert called, “Why We Sing.” Tickets will be on sale by the second week of April through the Playhouse on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online anytime at Tweed and Company. Plans are already in the works for a Christmas concert on two dates, Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Playhouse. Anyone interested in becoming a new member of the choir can contact Fred Henderson at 416-705-3587 or by fred.henderson@gmail.com No audition required, just a commitment to attend rehearsals every Wednesday from September to May.

Maynooth Farmers’ Market – Saturdays from May 28 – Thanksgiving

The Maynooth Farmers’ Market is set to start on the last Saturday in May as usual, and will run every Saturday until Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Memories. “Every Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Memories will be having live music on the lawn in the pergola. Bring a chair or blanket for the lawn. The ice cream parlour will be open,” says organizer, Chris Hass.

Hass also hope to put on a High Tea once a month at Memories starting on Mother’s Day weekend. “Fancy hats are encouraged,” says Hass.

Bancroft Farmers’ Market – Fridays from June 1 to Oct. 31

The plan is to start the market on June 1 and run it through Oct. 31 in Millennium Park, likely on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.as in previous years. Amber McKenzie, acting clerk at The Town of Bancroft, advises that they are currently looking for a market manager but have not had any expressions of interest so far. If no market manager comes forward by the deadline of April 14, McKenzie advises that unfortunately, they will not be able to hold a market. McKenzie can be reached at amckenzie@bancroft.ca.

Mineral Capital Concerts – Wednesday evenings – July-August

The Mineral Capital Concerts had become a welcome weekly community pastime in Millennium Park in Bancroft until being cancelled the past two years. “We are just starting the planning but are hearing already for lots of interested performers,” says organizer, Kim Crawford. They will soon be reaching out to sponsors from previous year and will be looking for new ones. For those who are interested in learning more, the contact information can be found by visiting www.mineralcapitalconcerts.ca

Bancroft Airport Fly-in Breakfast – Sunday, July 10

The good news for those who love both small planes and a delicious pancake breakfast, is that the Bancroft Flying Club’s annual Fly-In Pancake Breakfast will be back for 2022, on July 10. The format is expected to be similar to previous years.

Bancroft Rockhound Gemboree – July 28-31

Organizers have been working for months already to ensure the Bancroft Rockhound Gemboree makes a great comeback after cancellations the past two years. The event will take place from July 28 at 10 a.m. through July 31 at 5 p.m. at the North Hastings Community Centre. This internationally-known event, drives thousands of serious mineral collectors and more casual “rockhounds” to Bancroft each year.

Bancroft Art and Craft Guild Summer Show – July 30 – 31

Celebrating its 40th year, the Bancroft Art and Craft Guild Show is moving full steam ahead for July 30 and 31. Bonnie Hobbs and long-time organizer, Nancy Brookes, will be running the show and hopefully will recruit some fresh faces and a new coordinator to carry on in future years. Since posting on Facebook that the popular annual event would be returning, Brookes says there has been a tremendous response and interest, which “is very exciting.”

One thing to mention is that it is a juried show, offering only quality handmade art and craft goods. No food products such as jam or maple syrup etc. It is also a strictly outdoor show. Brookes anticipates that the Algonquin Arts Council’s Mineral Capital Concert group will host the music at the bandshell which she describes as “very awesome.”

“There are still some things to work out but I am sure it is going to be a fantastic event for Bancroft and area,” says Brookes. She hopes everything stays well on the health front and things can happen without any “strict protocols” popping up. Those interested in applying for a space at the show can email Brookes at nancybrookes@yahoo.ca for an application.

Killaloe Craft and Community Fair – Aug. 5, 6, 7

Plans are well underway for the Killaloe Craft and Community Fair, Aug. 5, 6 and 7. “The long beak due to the pandemic was a reminder how important community events are, and judging from the excitement I am hearing from people, this is going to be a great year for the Fair,” says Tao Organ, event organizer. There will be a full weekend of camping, music, vendors, workshops and kids activities. “For music, all I can say at this point is that we will have a huge variety of performers so I expect there will be something for everyone,” adds Organ. They are always looking for volunteers, vendors and performers. Those who are interested can contact organizers through the Facebook page or by emailing info@killaloefair.ca

Wilberforce Agricultural Fair – Aug. 5 – 6

The grand re-opening of the Wilberforce Agricultural Fair will take place on Aug. 5 and 6. There are lots of activities planned, homecrafts, kids world, horse pulls, a petting zoo, pony rides and more. For more information visit https://wilberforcefair.com

Coe Hill Agricultural Fair – Aug. 26 -27

Plans are well underway for the 2022 Coe Hill Fair on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27. This popular annual event has something for everyone. Keep up-to-date on details by visiting Coe Hill Agricultural Society on Facebook.

Some event organizers are still in the early stages of planning and do not have confirmed dates for those events at this time. Watch Bancroft This Week for further announcements as they unfold.

The following events will not be returning in 2022.

• Newfstock – expected to return in 2023

• Fort Stewart Jamboree – expected to return in 2023

• Wheels, Water and Wings

• Maynooth Garlic Festival