Local market supports local economy 

June 15, 2022
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The Bancroft Farmers’ Market abuzz with activity on Saturday, June 11. The first market of the year filled the Riverside park with people.
Organizer Fraser Young says that the goal of the Bancroft Farmers’ Market is to encourage people to produce more, and bring out more and more growers, and small scale organic producers as well as locally made crafters and small scale business owners to have a place where they can raise funds for their business. In this way the market can help the local economy and grow it.
Currently there are 26 vendors registered to participate in the Bancroft Farmers’ Market, and Young says there is always room for more. Those interested in participating are invited to stop by his booth at the market to fill out an application form. He is also looking for musicians who are interested in busking during the market, those application forms are also available at his booth.