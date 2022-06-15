General News

Local market supports local economy 

June 15, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The Bancroft Farmers’ Market abuzz with activity on Saturday, June 11. The first market of the year filled the Riverside park with people.
Organizer Fraser Young says that the goal of the Bancroft Farmers’ Market is to encourage people to produce more, and bring out more and more growers, and small scale organic producers as well as locally made crafters and small scale business owners to have a place where they can raise funds for their business. In this way the market can help the local economy and grow it.
Currently there are 26 vendors registered to participate in the Bancroft Farmers’ Market, and Young says there is always room for more. Those interested in participating are invited to stop by his booth at the market to fill out an application form. He is also looking for musicians who are interested in busking during the market, those application forms are also available at his booth. 



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Crusaders top national fundraisers

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Bancroft Crusaders had a successful Relay your Way with their Music in the Park on Friday, June 10. Many community members ...

Tackling housing shortages in South Algonquin

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterAt the South Algonquin Township meeting on June 1, council received and discussed a letter from CAO/clerk-treasurer Bryan Martin, about ...

Cardiology services return to Bancroft

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Cardiology services will be returning to the Bancroft area through the team work of Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit and the ...

Wonders of Wetlands Day a huge success

By Chris Drost Despite some inopportune downpours, the Bancroft Area Stewardship Council’s Wonders of Wetlands Day at Joy Bible Camp on June 1 was a ...

Bresee elected as Ford wins second majority

By Nate SmelleThe Progressive Conservative’s Ric Bresee has been elected as Hastings-Lennox and Addington’s next Member of Provincial Parliament. Bresee, a former council member in ...

Progress being made to clean up after storm

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In the week following the storm that shook southern Ontario and Quebec, causing massive damage, hydro outages and ...

Invasive species ‘Education Blitz’ at Wollaston Lake boat launch

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At the tail end of National Invasive Species Action Week (May 15 to 22), the Wollaston Lake Home ...

Storm devastates Limerick, Tudor and Cashel and surrounding areas

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A powerful storm that went through southern Ontario on Saturday May 21 causing a lot of damage in ...

Students’ community gardens progressing in Whitney

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter South Algonquin Township council received a letter from Joe Avery, the chair of the Whitney recreation committee, about ...

Walk for memories returns 

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Alzheimer Society of Hastings-Prince Edward is bringing back their annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Memories this year. Traditionally held in ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support