General News

Mamma Mia extends dates 

August 26, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore
 
The audience was either singing along, dancing in their seats, or falling out of their seats with laughter during the first showing of Mamma Mia at the Village Playhouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
The cast brought the tale of a young girl looking for answers and her mother trying to keep the past in the past, all while both of them dealing with the excitement and highjinx surrounding the upcoming wedding, to life. Filled with the songs from ABBA weaved throughout the story line the musical hits the right notes with everyone who loves the band. The cast brings the eccentric and lovable characters to life.
Due to the high interest in the play and the almost sold out shows the cast and crew have agreed to extend the performance dates. Mamma Mia will continue to Aug. 30 and Aug. 31. Those interested to enjoy a destination vacation to a greek island where they can watch the enchanting locals try to work their way through their crazy past to reach their happy endings, can contact The Village Playouse’s box office by calling 613-478-6060 or visit their website at www.tweedandcompany.com to get tickets. 



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

ECE information session held at Hub 168 on Aug. 17

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterNorth Hastings Children’s Services and Loyalist College co-hosted an information session on Aug. 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ...

Radiothon raises $24,000 for local hospital

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The phones never stopped ringing during Moose FM’s annual radiothon for the North Hastings District Hospital Auxiliary on Friday, Aug. 12. The ...

Monkeypox upgraded by WHO to public health emergency of international concern

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As of July 29, there were 803 cases of monkeypox recorded here in Canada, with most of those ...

NHIP partners with Spirit of Maud Theatre Company to raise money for new build

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter North Hastings Inspiration Place is partnering with Toronto’s Spirit of Maud Theatre Company to raise money for the ...

Gemboree returns for first time since onset of pandemic

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The gems and minerals were once again on sparkling display from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31, at the North Hastings ...

Art returns to Millennium Park in Bancroft

By Kristena Schutt-Moore After a two year hiatus the Bancroft Art and Craft Guild’s Art Show returned to Millennium Park on Saturday, July 30 and ...

Scouts Canada rank Algonquin Park third most ‘epic’ campground in Canada

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In a recent survey of its membership on July 25, Scouts Canada ranked Algonquin Park as the third ...

Asset inventory and inspection done on Limerick municipal office and fire hall

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On July 18, Limerick Township council had their meeting, where Victoria Tisdale, the clerk and treasurer, gave them ...

Local woman asks people to stop judging

By Chris Drost Bancroft This Week was contacted recently by a 60-year-old local woman, Norma Jean Millar, who wanted to share the challenges of finding ...

2022 Township of South Algonquin Road Inventory Condition Assessment

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter South Algonquin Township council got their 2022 Road Inventory Condition Assessment from Jewell Engineering Inc. at their meeting on ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support