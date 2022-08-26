Mamma Mia extends dates 

August 26, 2022
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The audience was either singing along, dancing in their seats, or falling out of their seats with laughter during the first showing of Mamma Mia at the Village Playhouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
The cast brought the tale of a young girl looking for answers and her mother trying to keep the past in the past, all while both of them dealing with the excitement and highjinx surrounding the upcoming wedding, to life. Filled with the songs from ABBA weaved throughout the story line the musical hits the right notes with everyone who loves the band. The cast brings the eccentric and lovable characters to life.
Due to the high interest in the play and the almost sold out shows the cast and crew have agreed to extend the performance dates. Mamma Mia will continue to Aug. 30 and Aug. 31. Those interested to enjoy a destination vacation to a greek island where they can watch the enchanting locals try to work their way through their crazy past to reach their happy endings, can contact The Village Playouse’s box office by calling 613-478-6060 or visit their website at www.tweedandcompany.com to get tickets.