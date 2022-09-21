General News

Masonic Lodge has new officers

September 20, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The Bancroft Masonic Lodge has started to meet once again since the start of COVID-19, and now they will start with a new set of officers. During their meeting on Monday, Sept. 12 the new officers were voted in.
They currently have 13 officers, with nine of them returning to their post, four are new. This includes worshipful master Kevin Fudge, who will take the lead for the lodge over the next year. The new board of officers were welcomed by District deputy Grand Master Mark Durant. 
Fudge says that the Masonic Lodge is looking forward to the return of social events and being able to take part in the community once again. The Bancroft Lodge was started in 1905 and has been raising funds for community events and organizations ever since. Some of their biggest supports is to the bursaries for music graduates every year at North Hastings High School, kidney dialysis unit at the Quinte Health Care hospitals, and they sponsor several youth events such as the soccer teams.
The Bancroft Masonic Lodge is planning to hold an open house later in the year. The exact date has not been released yet, however the Lodge is inviting the community to come visit them during the event and learn more about their organization. They are also looking for more members, those interested are asked to email bancroftlodge482@gmail.com. 



         

