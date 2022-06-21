Headline News

NHHS Indigenous Day teaches resilience and reconciliation

June 21, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The entire North Hastings High School got involved with this year’s Indigenous Day. The School’s Wolf Pack organized the event and celebrated different aspects of different Indigenous cultures through roughly 24 different workshops that were divided up throughout the day. 
Students were able to pick in which workshops they wanted to participate in. These workshops included the history of the wampum belt, the residential schools and the ’60s Scoop, dance and drumming, beading, dot art, and a documentary showing how people of Indigenous ancestry have changed music history.   
Heather Taylor, NHHS teacher and leader of the Wolf Pack says that the theme of the Indigenous Day this year was about resilience and reconciliation, as well as teach students about Indigenous people, world views and culture. 
It took the Wolf Pack roughly two months to plan and organize. The workshop leaders and instructors came from throughout Ontario, bringing with them different experiences and lessons for the students. 



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Monkeypox virus: what to know about it

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic infectious disease, meaning that it’s transmitting from animals to humans. It is found ...

NHHS Indigenous Day teaches resilience and reconciliation

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The entire North Hastings High School got involved with this year’s Indigenous Day. The School’s Wolf Pack organized the event and celebrated ...

Workshop series aims to improve quality of care for elders in long-term care homes

By Nate Smelle The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the severity of several longstanding crises in Ontario that have been placed on the backburner for far ...

Crusaders top national fundraisers

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Bancroft Crusaders had a successful Relay your Way with their Music in the Park on Friday, June 10. Many community members ...

Tackling housing shortages in South Algonquin

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterAt the South Algonquin Township meeting on June 1, council received and discussed a letter from CAO/clerk-treasurer Bryan Martin, about ...

Cardiology services return to Bancroft

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Cardiology services will be returning to the Bancroft area through the team work of Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit and the ...

Wonders of Wetlands Day a huge success

By Chris Drost Despite some inopportune downpours, the Bancroft Area Stewardship Council’s Wonders of Wetlands Day at Joy Bible Camp on June 1 was a ...

Bresee elected as Ford wins second majority

By Nate SmelleThe Progressive Conservative’s Ric Bresee has been elected as Hastings-Lennox and Addington’s next Member of Provincial Parliament. Bresee, a former council member in ...

Progress being made to clean up after storm

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In the week following the storm that shook southern Ontario and Quebec, causing massive damage, hydro outages and ...

Invasive species ‘Education Blitz’ at Wollaston Lake boat launch

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At the tail end of National Invasive Species Action Week (May 15 to 22), the Wollaston Lake Home ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support