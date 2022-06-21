NHHS Indigenous Day teaches resilience and reconciliation

June 21, 2022
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The entire North Hastings High School got involved with this year’s Indigenous Day. The School’s Wolf Pack organized the event and celebrated different aspects of different Indigenous cultures through roughly 24 different workshops that were divided up throughout the day.
Students were able to pick in which workshops they wanted to participate in. These workshops included the history of the wampum belt, the residential schools and the ’60s Scoop, dance and drumming, beading, dot art, and a documentary showing how people of Indigenous ancestry have changed music history.
Heather Taylor, NHHS teacher and leader of the Wolf Pack says that the theme of the Indigenous Day this year was about resilience and reconciliation, as well as teach students about Indigenous people, world views and culture.
It took the Wolf Pack roughly two months to plan and organize. The workshop leaders and instructors came from throughout Ontario, bringing with them different experiences and lessons for the students.