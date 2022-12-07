Open Mic for Coe Hill School

December 7, 2022
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The Limerick Open Mic Night is returning! Local entertainers, musicians, comedians and theater lovers of all kinds are invited to come and show off their talents. Bancroft This Week talked with one of the organizers Ruth Drennan about the return of this event, what it will be about and how people can get involved.
Q: What is the full name of the Open Mic Night?
A: Open Mic Night – Coe Hill School Fundraiser
Q: Who is organizing and how can people contact them to participate?
A: Coe Hill School Council – contact Ruth at (226)337-7027, or Limerick Recreation Group – contact Facebook page.
Q: Where will the Open Mic be held?
A: Limerick Community Centre – 7645 Hwy 620 Coe Hill
Q: Is there a cost to participate or is it a ticket at the door type of fundraiser?
A: Its $2 cover or donation.
Q: What talents are you looking for, example singing, comedy, magic tricks?
A: Open to any talents!
Q: What day and time is the Open Mic Night?
A: Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Q: Is there a theme for the night?
A: Christmas fundraiser
Q: Is there something specific that you’re fundraising for that the school needs?
A: School council
Q: What will the full night entail? Is this more of a concert thing, or will there be dancing, or dinner or what is being organized?
A: A 50/50 draw, silent auction, toy drive (donations accepted), Christmas cookie bake sale, and open mic. Coffee, tea and snacks will be provided.
Q: Is there a deadline to sign up to participate or can last minute entries be made at the door?
A: Sign ups are on the night of.
Q: How did this event come to be?
Kevin Newman and the Limerick Recreation Group had been looking to restart the open mic night and the Coe Hill School council was looking for different avenues and fundraising ideas. The two groups came together to support each other and came up with a collaborative event.