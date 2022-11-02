General News

Pick up indoor soccer league starting up at York River Community Centre

November 1, 2022

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

According to Facebook group Bancroft and Area Things to Do a couple of weeks ago, Bancroft resident Michael Di Cintio was looking to set up an indoor pickup soccer league throughout the winter at the Maynooth Community Centre. Di Cintio comments on the progress of this indoor pickup soccer league which will have its first game on Nov. 4 at the York River Community Centre.

Di Cintio said he was looking for more players to join an indoor pickup soccer league according to his post on the Bancroft and Area Things to Do group on Facebook on Oct. 18. He said that all ages and skill levels were welcome to join.

On Oct. 18, Di Cintio told Bancroft This Week that since they hadn’t been able to get into the Maynooth Community Centre, the games would be at the York River Community Centre.

“We do have some interest, enough for a full team. But we would love to see more people get involved. It’s really fun, team-oriented and a great way to get some exercise through the winter,” he says.

By Oct. 27, Di Cintio had secured a firm time slot of Friday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the York River Community Centre, with games happening weekly through the winter. The first game of the season will happen on Nov. 4, and a registration fee of $30 per player will be charged for the season. This fee can be paid through e-transfer to Di Cintio at m_dicintio@hotmail.com or cash at the first game. The fee is for soccer nets, which will be donated to the York River Public School, so the students can use them permanently. Once the nets have been paid for, the registration fee will be waived thereafter.

Players are asked to bring non-marking indoor shoes and a change of clothes, and they’re asked not to attend if they have cold or flu-like symptoms. If anyone interested in attending needs a ride to the game, they’re asked to get in touch with Di Cintio, and he’ll see if something can be arranged to facilitate their trip to the game.

Di Cintio says that all he did was promote the indoor pickup soccer league on social media, and that it had been organized by his friend Jake through calls and texts for about 25 years. Of course, it did slow down through the past couple of years with COVID-19.

“We weren’t allowed to have indoor soccer leagues for two to three years. Finally, it’s getting back into place and it’ll be nice,” he says.

According to Di Cintio, they already had people registered who were regulars for the summertime soccer league.

“What we want to do here is have multiple teams going on the same night so we can kind of rotate. The more people that get involved in it the better it’s going to be. The more fun it will be. Just in case somebody can’t make it out one week, it’s not like we’re going to be short for a full team,” he says.

Now that the soccer league is more publicized, Di Cintio says it’ll be nice to see how many people end up getting involved.

“Because we’ve always had enough players for a small game every week, just by word of mouth. I’m pretty confident it’ll get pretty popular,” he says. “There’s not a lot of options for indoor physical teamwork activities.”



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Carlow Mayo Public Library Halloween Evening went terrifyingly well

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Carlow Mayo Public Library held their Halloween Evening on Oct. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., ...

Celebrating staff at NHCIA 

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The theme of the first in-person annual general meeting two years for North Hastings Community Integration Association was staff recognition. On Friday, ...

2022 municipal election results

By Nate Smelle The winds of change blew through Ontario on the evening of Monday, Oct. 24 as voters went to the polls to elect ...

Carlow Mayo updates bylaws to appoint new treasurer

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Carlow Mayo Township council, at their meeting on Oct. 11, updated a couple of bylaws to appoint Kayla ...

Ground-breaking ceremony held for North Hastings Inspiration Place

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The official ground-breaking ceremony for North Hastings Inspiration Place was held at the site of the new build ...

Closed-Circuit Television cameras coming to Bancroft

By Chris Drost New technology is coming to downtown Bancroft with the installation of Closed-Circuit Television cameras. A total of $27,473 in funding was obtained ...

Candidates face off in Hastings Highlands

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Hastings Highlands Interlake Association hosted an all candidates meeting at Emond Hall at the HH municipal office ...

Meet the candidates of Tudor and Cashel

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The municipal election candidates of Tudor and Cashel Township were invited to take part in a community meet and greet on Saturday, ...

The Hilly Hundred returns

By Kristena Schutt-Moore There were over 170 bikes on the road on Saturday, Oct. 1 as the Hastings Highlands Hilly Hundred returned. Riders started at ...

Campaign aims to keep Ukrainians warm during winter

By Nate Smelle It has been more than seven months since Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his country’s armed forces to invade Ukraine. Although the ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support