Headline News

Remembering the people behind the stigma

September 6, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Removing the stigma around drug use and overdoses was part of the theme for this year’s International Overdose Awareness Day. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the North Hastings Community Trust, Mental Health and Addictions Services and the Bancroft Community Family Health Team gathered with members of the community to honour those who have passed away from overdose, and with a goal to help remove the stigma to help those affected by drug use.

The group gathered at the corner of the Post Office parking lot to help raise awareness about the current opioid crisis and the impact that stigma has, and to discuss ways to reduce the stigma that surrounds drug use, as well as mental health. Naloxone kits were also available for community members to pick up and be trained on how to use them. Those who have lived experience were also able to share their stories with addictions and mental health, as well as a moment of silence for those who have passed acknowledge the grief of family and friends left behind. After those in attendance watched a live video stream of the International Overdose Awareness Day events happening in Belleville at the Market Place were they unveiled a mural by artist Sarah Winn that visually represents the impact of stigma and the importance of support.

In Bancroft, the talks swirled around how addictions, mental health and homelessness are all interconnected and how it really affected the whole community. One of the speakers in Bancroft was Joe Kidma, who said that the stigma makes people feel like they don’t belong and he asks that people think “what if it was my child?” 



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Remembering the people behind the stigma

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Removing the stigma around drug use and overdoses was part of the theme for this year’s International Overdose Awareness Day. On Wednesday, ...

Ada Tinney’s legacy lives on

By Chris Drost Referring to someone who has passed as having led a life well-lived, might seem cliché, but when it comes to Ada Tinney, ...

Second week of Algonquin Park birch bark canoe build went smoothly

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterLast week, Bancroft This Week brought you the story of a two-week long birch bark canoe build being undertaken up ...

ECE information session held at Hub 168 on Aug. 17

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterNorth Hastings Children’s Services and Loyalist College co-hosted an information session on Aug. 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ...

Radiothon raises $24,000 for local hospital

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The phones never stopped ringing during Moose FM’s annual radiothon for the North Hastings District Hospital Auxiliary on Friday, Aug. 12. The ...

Monkeypox upgraded by WHO to public health emergency of international concern

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As of July 29, there were 803 cases of monkeypox recorded here in Canada, with most of those ...

NHIP partners with Spirit of Maud Theatre Company to raise money for new build

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter North Hastings Inspiration Place is partnering with Toronto’s Spirit of Maud Theatre Company to raise money for the ...

Gemboree returns for first time since onset of pandemic

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The gems and minerals were once again on sparkling display from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31, at the North Hastings ...

Art returns to Millennium Park in Bancroft

By Kristena Schutt-Moore After a two year hiatus the Bancroft Art and Craft Guild’s Art Show returned to Millennium Park on Saturday, July 30 and ...

Scouts Canada rank Algonquin Park third most ‘epic’ campground in Canada

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In a recent survey of its membership on July 25, Scouts Canada ranked Algonquin Park as the third ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support