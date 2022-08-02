Scouts Canada rank Algonquin Park third most ‘epic’ campground in Canada

August 2, 2022

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

In a recent survey of its membership on July 25, Scouts Canada ranked Algonquin Park as the third most epic campground in Canada, with a vote of 32.9 per cent of their members. Algonquin Park was the only provincial or national park campground in Ontario that made their list.

Scouts Canada, Canada’s leading co-ed youth organization, offering programming for children and youth aged five years to 26 years. Scouts Canada falls under the umbrella of the World Organization of the Scout Movement, which has over 40 million members and 167 National Scout Organizations globally.

Scouts Canada released the results of its survey of the most epic campgrounds across the country on July 25. They surveyed their 46,704 members and in addition to their choice of the most epic campground, they also explored the many decision-making questions that are crucial to finding the best campground and campsite for any level or type of adventure.

Algonquin Park came in at number three, with 32.9 per cent saying it was the most epic. Alberta’s Jasper National Park came in at number one with 39.5 per cent while the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve in British Columbia was second with 34.6 per cent. Gros Morne National Park in Newfoundland and Labrador and Fundy National Park in New Brunswick rounded out the top five with 27.3 per cent and 22.5 per cent support respectively.

Patrick McCaully, the “vanquisher of vanilla PR” with Pointman News Creation, which handles media requests for Scouts Canada, says that many of the respondents to the survey cited Algonquin Park for its remoteness, wilderness scenery and paddling experience. Some of the comments received from survey respondents included the following; “Paddling the Petawawa River in Algonquin Park; a couple of portages and I was able to camp next to the waterfalls all alone. So peaceful,” “Great backcountry sites in Algonquin Provincial Park. We were on an island on top of a 40-foot cliff,” “Canoe camping in Algonquin. The quiet and the loons and the fact that you get there under your own power. Hearing the water near the tent, sunsets on the water, sunrise mist on the water,” “It’s a majestic place, vast and beautiful,” and many more.

Gary Wheeler is with the communications branch of the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. He forwarded this message from Ontario Parks about Scouts Canada’s ranking of Algonquin Park as the third most epic campground in Canada;

“Ontario Parks is thrilled to hear that Algonquin Provincial Park has been named the third most epic place to camp in Canada, as voted by Scouts Canada. Algonquin Provincial Park is a beautiful provincial park that visitors have enjoyed for many years. Since Algonquin Provincial Park is such a popular destination, we recommend visitors plan their trip accordingly. The Ontario Parks blog has information on how to plan your trip, including how to plan a trip during the busy fall colours season as well as during the winter months when the park has fewer visitors,” he says. “Ontario Parks would like to extend a thank you to both Scouts Canada and to our visitors who continue to make Algonquin Provincial Park their destination for outdoor recreation.”