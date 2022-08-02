Headline News

Scouts Canada rank Algonquin Park third most ‘epic’ campground in Canada

August 2, 2022

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

In a recent survey of its membership on July 25, Scouts Canada ranked Algonquin Park as the third most epic campground in Canada, with a vote of 32.9 per cent of their members. Algonquin Park was the only provincial or national park campground in Ontario that made their list.

Scouts Canada, Canada’s leading co-ed youth organization, offering programming for children and youth aged five years to 26 years. Scouts Canada falls under the umbrella of the World Organization of the Scout Movement, which has over 40 million members and 167 National Scout Organizations globally.

Scouts Canada released the results of its survey of the most epic campgrounds across the country on July 25. They surveyed their 46,704 members and in addition to their choice of the most epic campground, they also explored the many decision-making questions that are crucial to finding the best campground and campsite for any level or type of adventure.

Algonquin Park came in at number three, with 32.9 per cent saying it was the most epic. Alberta’s Jasper National Park came in at number one with 39.5 per cent while the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve in British Columbia was second with 34.6 per cent. Gros Morne National Park in Newfoundland and Labrador and Fundy National Park in New Brunswick rounded out the top five with 27.3 per cent and 22.5 per cent support respectively.

Patrick McCaully, the “vanquisher of vanilla PR” with Pointman News Creation, which handles media requests for Scouts Canada, says that many of the respondents to the survey cited Algonquin Park for its remoteness, wilderness scenery and paddling experience. Some of the comments received from survey respondents included the following; “Paddling the Petawawa River in Algonquin Park; a couple of portages and I was able to camp next to the waterfalls all alone. So peaceful,” “Great backcountry sites in Algonquin Provincial Park. We were on an island on top of a 40-foot cliff,” “Canoe camping in Algonquin. The quiet and the loons and the fact that you get there under your own power. Hearing the water near the tent, sunsets on the water, sunrise mist on the water,” “It’s a majestic place, vast and beautiful,” and many more.

Gary Wheeler is with the communications branch of the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. He forwarded this message from Ontario Parks about Scouts Canada’s ranking of Algonquin Park as the third most epic campground in Canada;

“Ontario Parks is thrilled to hear that Algonquin Provincial Park has been named the third most epic place to camp in Canada, as voted by Scouts Canada. Algonquin Provincial Park is a beautiful provincial park that visitors have enjoyed for many years. Since Algonquin Provincial Park is such a popular destination, we recommend visitors plan their trip accordingly. The Ontario Parks blog has information on how to plan your trip, including how to plan a trip during the busy fall colours season as well as during the winter months when the park has fewer visitors,” he says. “Ontario Parks would like to extend a thank you to both Scouts Canada and to our visitors who continue to make Algonquin Provincial Park their destination for outdoor recreation.”



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Gemboree returns for first time since onset of pandemic

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The gems and minerals were once again on sparkling display from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31, at the North Hastings ...

Art returns to Millennium Park in Bancroft

By Kristena Schutt-Moore After a two year hiatus the Bancroft Art and Craft Guild’s Art Show returned to Millennium Park on Saturday, July 30 and ...

Scouts Canada rank Algonquin Park third most ‘epic’ campground in Canada

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In a recent survey of its membership on July 25, Scouts Canada ranked Algonquin Park as the third ...

Asset inventory and inspection done on Limerick municipal office and fire hall

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On July 18, Limerick Township council had their meeting, where Victoria Tisdale, the clerk and treasurer, gave them ...

Local woman asks people to stop judging

By Chris Drost Bancroft This Week was contacted recently by a 60-year-old local woman, Norma Jean Millar, who wanted to share the challenges of finding ...

2022 Township of South Algonquin Road Inventory Condition Assessment

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter South Algonquin Township council got their 2022 Road Inventory Condition Assessment from Jewell Engineering Inc. at their meeting on ...

Preparing seating for the Coe Hill Fair

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Coe Hill Agricultural Fair is returning Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 and the board is preparing for the festivities. ...

Tweed and Company Teen Camp present Treasure Island

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Ahoy mateys! Tweed and Company Theatre’s Young Company, It Takes a Village, Teen Camp presentation of Treasure Island ...

Community reflects on life and legacy of beloved activist and musician Jim McPherson

By Nate Smelle On Monday, June 27, Hastings Highlands lost one of the municipality’s most civically engaged citizens, with the passing of Jim McPherson. While ...

Inclusion award presented to area students

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Seven area students were presented with the North Hastings Community Integration Association’s Spirit of Inclusion Award before their graduations. Each student was ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support