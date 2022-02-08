Letters

Shelby Kramp-Newman’s response to protests

February 8, 2022

To the Editor,
Over the past week, I have noticed a marked shift in the atmosphere of down-
town Ottawa.

What started off largely as a friendly protest against federal COVID-19 mandates for our truckers crossing the US border has devolved into what I can only describe as a block party rife with fireworks, loud music, incessant honking, public consumption of alcohol, and reported intimidation of local residents.
This is unacceptable.
The right to legitimate protest is an extremely important pillar of any functioning democracy. For those of you protesting with purpose, respect, and dignity, I applaud your patriotism and fight for freedom. However, what I am seeing with my own eyes on the streets of Ottawa from an increasing amount of bad faith actors is not legitimate protest: it is two-bit hooliganism hiding behind a façade of veiled legitimacy.
To be clear: to those of you there in good faith, I continue to support your right to peaceful, respectful protest as I always have.
However, I urge you to speak up if you see someone breaking the rules. These people lend no credence to your cause and only serve to damage it.
As a Conservative, I respect law. I respect order. When I see concerning aberration from either, I will speak up regardless of whether I agree with the cause or not. We must maintain law and order, especially in our nation’s capital.

I will continue to fight for an end to federal vaccine mandates, but I will do so with respect for my colleagues in the House, with respect for my constituents, with respect for the people of Ottawa, with respect for the Ottawa Police Services and Parliamentary Protective Services, and with respect for the
institution of Parliament.

Shelby Kramp-Neuman, MP
Hastings-Lennox and Addington



         

