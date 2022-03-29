General News

Sloan running to represent Hastings-Lennox and Addington

March 29, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Derek Sloan has announced his candidacy as Member of Provincial Parliament for the riding of hastings-Lennox and Addington. The announcement came on Friday, March 25.Sloan was a representative of the riding from 2019 to 2021 as a member of the Conservitive Party. He now returns to the race as the Leader of the Ontario Party, a position he took in December.“I am thrilled to announce my candidacy for the riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington, as part of the Ontario Party’s campaign to give authentically conservative voters a real option to the counterfeit conservative culture of Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives,” says Sloan. ““Doug Ford betrayed the trust of the conservative base who swept him into power believing he would bring sanity to the governance of Ontario. Instead he chose to turn his party into the provincial wing of Justin Trudeau’s Liberals. The Ontario Party is here to take Ontario back, to defend freedom, family, and faith from Doug Ford!”He promises that the Ontario Party will be focused on accountability for the lockdowns and mandates imposed by the Ford government, a parents first approach to education, and the protection of civil liberties for every citizen.



         

