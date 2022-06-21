Three generations running cafe

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic infectious disease, meaning that it’s transmitting from animals to humans. It is found ...

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The entire North Hastings High School got involved with this year’s Indigenous Day. The School’s Wolf Pack organized the event and celebrated ...

By Nate Smelle The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the severity of several longstanding crises in Ontario that have been placed on the backburner for far ...

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Bancroft Crusaders had a successful Relay your Way with their Music in the Park on Friday, June 10. Many community members ...

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterAt the South Algonquin Township meeting on June 1, council received and discussed a letter from CAO/clerk-treasurer Bryan Martin, about ...

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Cardiology services will be returning to the Bancroft area through the team work of Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit and the ...

By Chris Drost Despite some inopportune downpours, the Bancroft Area Stewardship Council’s Wonders of Wetlands Day at Joy Bible Camp on June 1 was a ...

By Nate SmelleThe Progressive Conservative’s Ric Bresee has been elected as Hastings-Lennox and Addington’s next Member of Provincial Parliament. Bresee, a former council member in ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In the week following the storm that shook southern Ontario and Quebec, causing massive damage, hydro outages and ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At the tail end of National Invasive Species Action Week (May 15 to 22), the Wollaston Lake Home ...