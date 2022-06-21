General News

Three generations running cafe

June 21, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Three generations of ladies have taken over the Muse Gallery and Cafe. New owners Liz Raymond, her mother Rose and her daughter Rory are keeping the tradition of the gallery alive while adding their own unique flavour to the cafe. 
Currently they are looking for new artists for the gallery, and plan to host musical events every weekend. Those interested can reach Raymond by calling the Cafe at 613-334-1573, email themuseartgallerycafe@gmail.com, or on the Cafe’s Facebook page, or Instagram.
The Cafe will continue to serve up a variety of coffees and teas, all served up by Rory who is now creating a variety of healthy smoothies. While the homestyle breads and baked goods are Rose’s specialty. Liz and her younger daughter Reid will be serving up the lunches and meals to customers. 
The Raymonds ran a family restaurant 17 years ago before moving to the North Hastings area. When they heard that their favourite Cafe was going to close, they decided to take it as an opportunity and jumped in to keep their favourite Cafe open. 
Located at 23 Bridge Street the Muse Gallery and Cafe is a place for area artists and musicians to share their craft and skills. But it is also a place for are residents to get a good cup of coffee, as it was voted the best cup of coffee on Bancroft by ResterauntGuru in 2021, and a healthy bite to eat. 



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Monkeypox virus: what to know about it

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic infectious disease, meaning that it’s transmitting from animals to humans. It is found ...

NHHS Indigenous Day teaches resilience and reconciliation

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The entire North Hastings High School got involved with this year’s Indigenous Day. The School’s Wolf Pack organized the event and celebrated ...

Workshop series aims to improve quality of care for elders in long-term care homes

By Nate Smelle The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the severity of several longstanding crises in Ontario that have been placed on the backburner for far ...

Crusaders top national fundraisers

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Bancroft Crusaders had a successful Relay your Way with their Music in the Park on Friday, June 10. Many community members ...

Tackling housing shortages in South Algonquin

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterAt the South Algonquin Township meeting on June 1, council received and discussed a letter from CAO/clerk-treasurer Bryan Martin, about ...

Cardiology services return to Bancroft

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Cardiology services will be returning to the Bancroft area through the team work of Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit and the ...

Wonders of Wetlands Day a huge success

By Chris Drost Despite some inopportune downpours, the Bancroft Area Stewardship Council’s Wonders of Wetlands Day at Joy Bible Camp on June 1 was a ...

Bresee elected as Ford wins second majority

By Nate SmelleThe Progressive Conservative’s Ric Bresee has been elected as Hastings-Lennox and Addington’s next Member of Provincial Parliament. Bresee, a former council member in ...

Progress being made to clean up after storm

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In the week following the storm that shook southern Ontario and Quebec, causing massive damage, hydro outages and ...

Invasive species ‘Education Blitz’ at Wollaston Lake boat launch

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At the tail end of National Invasive Species Action Week (May 15 to 22), the Wollaston Lake Home ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support