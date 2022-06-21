Three generations running cafe

June 21, 2022
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
Three generations of ladies have taken over the Muse Gallery and Cafe. New owners Liz Raymond, her mother Rose and her daughter Rory are keeping the tradition of the gallery alive while adding their own unique flavour to the cafe.
Currently they are looking for new artists for the gallery, and plan to host musical events every weekend. Those interested can reach Raymond by calling the Cafe at 613-334-1573, email themuseartgallerycafe@gmail.com, or on the Cafe’s Facebook page, or Instagram.
The Cafe will continue to serve up a variety of coffees and teas, all served up by Rory who is now creating a variety of healthy smoothies. While the homestyle breads and baked goods are Rose’s specialty. Liz and her younger daughter Reid will be serving up the lunches and meals to customers.
The Raymonds ran a family restaurant 17 years ago before moving to the North Hastings area. When they heard that their favourite Cafe was going to close, they decided to take it as an opportunity and jumped in to keep their favourite Cafe open.
Located at 23 Bridge Street the Muse Gallery and Cafe is a place for area artists and musicians to share their craft and skills. But it is also a place for are residents to get a good cup of coffee, as it was voted the best cup of coffee on Bancroft by ResterauntGuru in 2021, and a healthy bite to eat.