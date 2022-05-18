Walk for memories returns

May 18, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The Alzheimer Society of Hastings-Prince Edward is bringing back their annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Memories this year. Traditionally held in January the walk will now be held on Saturday, May 28 at Millennium Park.

This year the Walk for Memories is challenging the community to walk 5,000 steps in honour of the 5,000 people estimated to be dealing with some form of Alzheimer’s or dementia in the Hastings Prince Edward area. That number is estimated because many people who start to suffer from the disease keep it hidden due to fear of stigma around the illness and how they will be treated by others.

Every year the Walk for Memories helps raise funds that allows the Alzheimer Society of Hastings-Prince Edward to put on free programs for both dementia patients and their families. It is estimated that the numbers of people living with dementia is rising each year and the numbers of people affected will reach 900,000 across the province by the year 2030.

“The funds raised during these events ensure we can continue to serve all those affected by memory loss as dementia numbers continue to increase in our region and across the country. Thank you for making this possible”, says Angela Meraw, executive director of Alzheimer Society of Hastings-Prince Edward.

Those interested in participating in the Walk for Alzheimer and help area patients and families, these include:



• Sign up individually, with your family, or create a team at WalkForAlzheimers.ca