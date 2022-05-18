Headline News

Walk for memories returns 

May 18, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The Alzheimer Society of Hastings-Prince Edward is bringing back their annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Memories this year. Traditionally held in January the walk will now be held on Saturday, May 28 at Millennium Park.

This year the Walk for Memories is challenging the community to walk 5,000 steps in honour of the 5,000 people estimated to be dealing with some form of Alzheimer’s or dementia in the Hastings Prince Edward area. That number is estimated because many people who start to suffer from the disease keep it hidden due to fear of stigma around the illness and how they will be treated by others. 

Every year the Walk for Memories helps raise funds that allows the Alzheimer Society of Hastings-Prince Edward to put on free programs for both dementia patients and their families. It is estimated that the numbers of people living with dementia is rising each year and the numbers of people affected will reach 900,000 across the province by the year 2030.

“The funds raised during these events ensure we can continue to serve all those affected by memory loss as dementia numbers continue to increase in our region and across the country. Thank you for making this possible”, says Angela Meraw, executive director of Alzheimer Society of Hastings-Prince Edward.

Those interested in participating in the Walk for Alzheimer and help area patients and families, these include:

 
• Sign up individually, with your family, or create a team at WalkForAlzheimers.ca

  • • Join us for a walk in Belleville, Quinte West, Prince Edward County, Bancroft or Tweed!
  • • Take a photo or video, upload it to social media and include the hashtag #IGWalkForAlz
  • • Most of all, have fun raising money for a fantastic cause!


         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Students’ community gardens progressing in Whitney

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter South Algonquin Township council received a letter from Joe Avery, the chair of the Whitney recreation committee, about ...

Walk for memories returns 

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Alzheimer Society of Hastings-Prince Edward is bringing back their annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Memories this year. Traditionally held in ...

Demonstrations continue in Wollaston

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Demonstrators once again gathered at the Wollaston Township office during the May 9 meeting of council, to show their concern and disapproval ...

NDP’s Eric DePoe opens Bancroft election office

By Chris Drost The Ontario NDP candidate for Hastings – Lennox and Addington, Eric DePoe, officially opened his election office in Bancroft at 3 Hastings ...

COVID-19 updates for week of May 9

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam’s May 5 statement on COVID-19 in Canada, she ...

Faraday gets update on North Hastings Inspiration Place

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Faraday Township council received an update on the North Hastings Inspiration Place initiative, which encompass the new library, ...

Local municipalities take part in Day of Action on Litter

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to a posting on the South Algonquin Township Facebook page and on the township website, they are ...

Limerick looks at proposed AMPS system

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Limerick Township council discussed adopting an Administrative Monetary Penalty System at their meeting on April 20. The proposal ...

Limerick kicks off North Hastings Inspiration Place capital campaign

By Chris Drost The capital campaign launch for North Hastings Inspiration Place, the new library and hub in Bancroft, got off to a promising start ...

COVID-19 updates for the week of April 25

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam’s April 22 statement on COVID-19 in Canada, she ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support