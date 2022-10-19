Whitney Seniors New Outlook Trivia Night returns Oct. 27

October 19, 2022

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Trivia night is returning to Whitney in South Algonquin Township. After a two plus year hiatus due to COVID-19, this is the first trivia night being hosted by the Whitney Seniors New Outlook. It will be held Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Whitney Seniors Centre. Joanne Healy, the vice president of the WSNO, and Elaine Szczygiel, the WSNO’s secretary, comment on this returning event.

The WSNO will be hosting this returning trivia night on Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Whitney Seniors Centre at 9 Third Avenue in Whitney. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. The deadline for registrations is Oct. 23, and there’s a maximum of six players per team at $10 for each person, or $60 for the team. They say that individuals interested in the trivia night can get in touch in case any of the teams are looking for an extra person. There will be door prizes, a 50/50 lottery draw, a raffle and cold drinks on hand.

Szczygiel says she helped organize the trivia nights for approximately eight years prior to the pandemic. She said that proceeds were split in half and donated to the Quinte North Hastings Hospital Foundation and St. Francis Valley Health Care Foundation. She said that this year proceeds will remain with Whitney Seniors New Outlook since fundraising couldn’t be carried out during COVID-19 and expenses still occurred.

“Our group looks forward to teams coming out for an evening of fun while supporting the seniors’ organization. I am very grateful and would like to thank the many businesses and individuals who have so generously donated items and gift certificates for raffles and door prizes,” she says.

Healy reveals that this is the first trivia night since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place over two years ago. She says that the questions vary on trivia night and are chosen by the emcee, Murchison Ward Councillor Joe Florent. She says it’s a popular event and they sell out all the tables.

“We’ve had a good response for this one so far too. The community is always good for supporting our events and it’s a good opportunity to have a fun night out and show off your trivia knowledge, or not,” she says. “Either way, all the teams have a good time and it’s for a good cause.”