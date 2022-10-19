General News

Whitney Seniors New Outlook Trivia Night returns Oct. 27

October 19, 2022

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Trivia night is returning to Whitney in South Algonquin Township. After a two plus year hiatus due to COVID-19, this is the first trivia night being hosted by the Whitney Seniors New Outlook. It will be held Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Whitney Seniors Centre. Joanne Healy, the vice president of the WSNO, and Elaine Szczygiel, the WSNO’s secretary, comment on this returning event.

The WSNO will be hosting this returning trivia night on Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Whitney Seniors Centre at 9 Third Avenue in Whitney. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. The deadline for registrations is Oct. 23, and there’s a maximum of six players per team at $10 for each person, or $60 for the team. They say that individuals interested in the trivia night can get in touch in case any of the teams are looking for an extra person. There will be door prizes, a 50/50 lottery draw, a raffle and cold drinks on hand.

Szczygiel says she helped organize the trivia nights for approximately eight years prior to the pandemic. She said that proceeds were split in half and donated to the Quinte North Hastings Hospital Foundation and St. Francis Valley Health Care Foundation. She said that this year proceeds will remain with Whitney Seniors New Outlook since fundraising couldn’t be carried out during COVID-19 and expenses still occurred.

“Our group looks forward to teams coming out for an evening of fun while supporting the seniors’ organization. I am very grateful and would like to thank the many businesses and individuals who have so generously donated items and gift certificates for raffles and door prizes,” she says.

Healy reveals that this is the first trivia night since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place over two years ago. She says that the questions vary on trivia night and are chosen by the emcee, Murchison Ward Councillor Joe Florent. She says it’s a popular event and they sell out all the tables.

“We’ve had a good response for this one so far too. The community is always good for supporting our events and it’s a good opportunity to have a fun night out and show off your trivia knowledge, or not,” she says. “Either way, all the teams have a good time and it’s for a good cause.”



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Ground-breaking ceremony held for North Hastings Inspiration Place

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The official ground-breaking ceremony for North Hastings Inspiration Place was held at the site of the new build ...

Closed-Circuit Television cameras coming to Bancroft

By Chris Drost New technology is coming to downtown Bancroft with the installation of Closed-Circuit Television cameras. A total of $27,473 in funding was obtained ...

Candidates face off in Hastings Highlands

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Hastings Highlands Interlake Association hosted an all candidates meeting at Emond Hall at the HH municipal office ...

Meet the candidates of Tudor and Cashel

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The municipal election candidates of Tudor and Cashel Township were invited to take part in a community meet and greet on Saturday, ...

The Hilly Hundred returns

By Kristena Schutt-Moore There were over 170 bikes on the road on Saturday, Oct. 1 as the Hastings Highlands Hilly Hundred returned. Riders started at ...

Campaign aims to keep Ukrainians warm during winter

By Nate Smelle It has been more than seven months since Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his country’s armed forces to invade Ukraine. Although the ...

Limerick gives letter of support against ‘Strong Mayors’ legislation

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Sept. 21, Limerick Township council discussed an item under communications and petitions in their ...

Reverend Watson gives last church service at Village Playhouse

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Reverend Lynn Watson’s farewell church service and sermon to the Bancroft-Carlow pastoral charge took place Sept. 25 at ...

Meeting the election candidates in Wollaston

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Community members Peter Lennox, Mary Byrne and Gary Pattison teamed up and organized the all candidates meeting on Saturday, Sept. 24 at ...

Sharing local art during annual studio tour

By Kristena Schutt-Moore As the autumn leaves colour the roads and paint the scenery in shades of red, orange and gold it is easy to see ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support