Bancroft OPP investigating incident at Canadian Tire

January 8, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Bancroft OPP are investigating an incident that took place on Jan. 8, that resulted in damage to the Canadian Tire building in Bancroft at 341 Hastings Street North on the night of Jan. 7 and 8. Some community comments on social media alleged there were gunshots fired and that there had been an alleged shooting, but that has not been confirmed or denied yet by the OPP.

Acting Sargeant Erin Cranton, the OPP East Region media relations coordinator, made the following statement on the incident when contacted by Bancroft This Week on Jan. 8, saying that the OPP was investigating damage that was done to the Canadian Tire building the previous night.

“The investigation and information gathering are in the early stages with assistance from the Bancroft Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Services. Further information may be released when it becomes available,” she says.

Bancroft This Week will of course relay any updates as they become available.