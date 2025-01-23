General News

Winter Carnival coming to Carlow Mayo Feb. 16

January 22, 2025

By Michael Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The newly formed Foster Lake Rink Committee will be holding a Winter Carnival on Feb. 16 at Foster Lake Rink at Foster Lake Park at 71 Park Road from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. to raise money for the rink. Councillor Pam Stewart, a member of the committee, comments on this fun-filled winter event coming to Carlow Mayo.

Carlow Mayo Township posted about this Winter Carnival occurring at Foster Lake Rink on Feb. 16 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., that will be “fun for all ages.” At the Carlow Mayo council meeting on Jan. 14, Stewart mentioned that sleigh rides may be part of the fun, but that it still needed to be confirmed.

“We want to get the feel of the skating at night with the lights,” she says.

Mayor Randy Wallace noted that there was good ice on the rink this year, and CFSO and CEMC Allen Musclow mentioned he had some pucks available for folks who wanted to play some hockey on the ice surface.

Stewart told Bancroft This Week on Jan. 20 that they’re very excited to hold the first event of the newly formed Foster Lake Rink Committee.

“Our goal is to make many upgrades to our rink through fundraising and watching for grants. Our rink is such an important part of our community that we want to see it grow. Watching families get out there and just have fun is such a wonderful thing. We have a DJ coming, face-painting, games for the kids and the adults, and of course food and drinks for a reasonable price. We are hoping for a large turnout,” she says. “It is such a worthy cause that everyone benefits from!”



         

