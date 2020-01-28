Headline News

Rookie MP Sloan announces bid for Conservative leadership

January 28, 2020

Jan. 28, 2020

By Nate Smelle

Last week Hastings – Lennox and Addington MP Derek Sloan announced that he would be joining the race to replace the federal Conservative’s former leader Andrew Scheer.
Scheer stepped down in December after many prominent conservatives criticized his leadership and its influence on the party’s performance in the 2019 election.
Sloan made the announcement via his Twitter account stating, “We are going to go big, bold and we are not going to be ashamed to be conservative.”
Several members of the Conservative party have also indicated that they will be running. So far this list includes: Aron Seal; Richard Decarie, Conservative MP for Sarnia-Lambton, Marilyn Gladu; Rick Peterson; Bobby Singh; former Progressive Conservative leader, Peter MacKay; and, Durham MP, Erin O’Toole. Other potential candidates that have expressed interest in running include: Michael Chong, Wellington-Halton Hills; Vincent Guzzo; and, Michelle Rempel Garner, MP for Calgary Nose Hill.
By Feb. 27 anyone intending to add their name to the ballot must submit their $25,000 admission fee; along with 1,000 signatures from party members supporting their bid.
Bancroft This Week contacted Sloan for comment last week, however did not receive a response by press time.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Rookie MP Sloan announces bid for Conservative leadership

Jan. 28, 2020 By Nate Smelle Last week Hastings – Lennox and Addington MP Derek Sloan announced that he would be joining the race to ...

Students bake some love for Australia

Jan. 28, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore Earlier this month the Grade 2/3 students at Maynooth Public School had been participating in a social studies class ...

10th anniversary of Alzheimer’s walk raises $38,000

Jan. 28, 2020 By Chris Drost The heavy snowfall did not dampen the spirits of the crowd that gathered for the annual Alzheimer’s Walk for ...

Local housing challenges focus of new studies

Jan. 22, 2020 By Chris Drost One of the challenges in making various levels of government aware of the seriousness of homelessness in North Hastings ...

Town honours crossing guard King

Jan. 22, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore For 36 years he has been a constant companion, offering a cheerful smile to start the day as well ...

Teachers refuse to administer EQAO test in protest of education cuts

Jan. 16, 2020 By Nate Smelle Hastings-Prince Edward District School Board recently announced it had cancelled the Grade 9 math test conducted on behalf of ...

Hockey Day in Bancroft

Jan. 7, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore The ice rink at the North Hastings Community Centre was a flurry of activity on Thursday, Jan. 2 and ...

Naturalists collect important data during Christmas Bird Count

Jan. 7, 2020 By Nate Smelle Members of the Bancroft Field Naturalist Club came together on the freezing rainy morning of Saturday, Dec. 14 to ...

NHHS honours Indigenous stories

Dec. 31, 2019 By Kristena Schutt-Moore Students in the Inuit, First Nations, Indigenous Studies Class at North Hastings High School had 10 days to read ...

Lake associations fight to end mining in NH

Dec. 23, 2019 By Nate Smelle Since Pancontinental Resources walked away from the McBride mining project in Limerick Township last March, one might think the fight ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support