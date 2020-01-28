Rookie MP Sloan announces bid for Conservative leadership

January 28, 2020
By Nate Smelle
Last week Hastings – Lennox and Addington MP Derek Sloan announced that he would be joining the race to replace the federal Conservative’s former leader Andrew Scheer.
Scheer stepped down in December after many prominent conservatives criticized his leadership and its influence on the party’s performance in the 2019 election.
Sloan made the announcement via his Twitter account stating, “We are going to go big, bold and we are not going to be ashamed to be conservative.”
Several members of the Conservative party have also indicated that they will be running. So far this list includes: Aron Seal; Richard Decarie, Conservative MP for Sarnia-Lambton, Marilyn Gladu; Rick Peterson; Bobby Singh; former Progressive Conservative leader, Peter MacKay; and, Durham MP, Erin O’Toole. Other potential candidates that have expressed interest in running include: Michael Chong, Wellington-Halton Hills; Vincent Guzzo; and, Michelle Rempel Garner, MP for Calgary Nose Hill.
By Feb. 27 anyone intending to add their name to the ballot must submit their $25,000 admission fee; along with 1,000 signatures from party members supporting their bid.
Bancroft This Week contacted Sloan for comment last week, however did not receive a response by press time.