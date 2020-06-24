New office for Faraday Township landfill

June 24, 2020 By Mike Riley Most of Ontario has now entered phase two reopening status and one of the organizations permitted to open with ...

June 24, 2020 By Michael Riley Hastings County Economic Development hosted a very special webinar called Social Media During a Crisis. The webinar was conducted ...

June 23, 2020 By Nate Smelle Since the release of footage of George Floyd gasping for air and calling out for his “Mama” as Minneapolis ...

June 17, 2020 By Michael Riley The rehabilitation of Mayo Lake Road and Hartsmere Road in Carlow Mayo Township will be going ahead within the ...

June 16, 2020 By Nate Smelle Since time immemorial the land we have come to know as North Hastings has been inhabited and cared for ...

June 16, 2020 By Nate Smelle The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the Quinte Health Care Hospital in Bancroft is now accepting walk-in patients interested in ...

June 16, 2020 By Michael Riley Great news for all the art lovers in town. The Art Gallery of Bancroft will be unlocking its doors ...

June 15, 2020 By Nate Smelle Since the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada was established in 1992, they have been the national voice of ...

June 15, 2020 By Chris Drost On the afternoon of June 9 Premier Doug Ford announced that child care facilities in the province would be ...

June 15, 2020 By Chris Drost & Kristena Schutt-Moore The recent announcement made by Premier Doug Ford that restaurants in many regions, including North Hastings, ...