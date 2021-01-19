General News

Virtual walk for Alzheimer’s planned in Bancroft

January 19, 2021

Jan. 19, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

January is Alzheimer’s awareness month and every year the Alzheimer’s Society of Hastings Prince Edward hold a Walk for Alzheimer’s event to help raise funds and awareness about Alzheimer’s and dementia.

This year’s event is going to be a little bit different. Those interested in participating will be able to walk their own route. Whether that is in town, snowshoeing a favourite trail or even ice skating around a homemade hockey rink, participants are encouraged to find what works best for them while physically and socially distancing. This year a grand prize draw will be held that is open to anyone who raised $25 or more. For each $25 raised, the participant’s name will be entered into the draw.

To sign up and get a pledge form, participants are asked to go to www.walkforalzheimers.ca, select Ontario for their province, then Bancroft for their town. The day of the Walk for Alzheimer’s is Sunday, Jan. 31. Participants are asked to share their creative take on the walk by posting pictures to the Alzheimer’s Society’s Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/AlzheimerHPE.

Those interested in more information can contact Alzheimer’s Society Hastings Prince Edward coordinator Sarah Krieger at sarah.krieger@alzheimerhpr.ca or call 613-332-4614.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Neo-Nazi’s donation has MP Sloan in hot water

Jan. 19, 2021 By Nate Smelle News broke early Monday evening that Hastings Lennox and Addington’s Conservative MP Derek Sloan had accepted a donation from ...

Guided drumming meditation counters COVID-19 stresses

Jan. 13, 2021 By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter North Hastings Children’s Services put on a guided family drumming meditation on Zoom on Jan. ...

Ontario declares state of emergency, as health-care system ‘on brink of collapse’

Jan. 12, 2021 By Nate Smelle In light of the latest projections from the province regarding the spread of COVID-19, on Tuesday afternoon the government ...

COVID-19 case count and death toll rising fast

Jan. 5, 2021 By Nate Smelle Although the provincial government paused COVID-19 vaccinations over the holidays, the pandemic did not take a break from wreaking ...

Sun Run Café in Maynooth to reopen under new management

Jan. 4, 2021 By Chris Drost While the exact date for the grand reopening of the Sun Run Café in Maynooth has not yet been ...

Roadside zoos threaten public safety, says Zoocheck

Jan. 4, 2021 By Nate Smelle Since news of the roadside zoo safari experience being planned by big cat owners Mark and Tammy Drysdale on ...

Joint Municipal Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee to end in 2021

Dec. 24, 2020 By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their Dec. 2 council meeting, South Algonquin council discussed the impending cessation of operations ...

Lockdown begins Boxing Day as COVID-19 cases surge

Dec. 22, 2020 By Nate Smelle Each day for eight days starting on Dec. 14, Ontario registered more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19. With ...

Residents urge council to take action against racism in HH

Dec. 15, 2020 By Nate Smelle Hastings Highlands council received a delegation at their Dec. 2 meeting from Reverend Marilyn Zehr and Erin Morlock of ...

MP Derek Sloan talks COVID-19, vaccines, and ‘The Great Reset’

Dec. 8, 2020 By Nate Smelle Hastings-Lennox and Addington MP Derek Sloan has drawn criticism from his fellow Members of Parliament after recently backing a ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support