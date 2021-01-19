Virtual walk for Alzheimer’s planned in Bancroft

January 19, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

January is Alzheimer’s awareness month and every year the Alzheimer’s Society of Hastings Prince Edward hold a Walk for Alzheimer’s event to help raise funds and awareness about Alzheimer’s and dementia.

This year’s event is going to be a little bit different. Those interested in participating will be able to walk their own route. Whether that is in town, snowshoeing a favourite trail or even ice skating around a homemade hockey rink, participants are encouraged to find what works best for them while physically and socially distancing. This year a grand prize draw will be held that is open to anyone who raised $25 or more. For each $25 raised, the participant’s name will be entered into the draw.

To sign up and get a pledge form, participants are asked to go to www.walkforalzheimers.ca, select Ontario for their province, then Bancroft for their town. The day of the Walk for Alzheimer’s is Sunday, Jan. 31. Participants are asked to share their creative take on the walk by posting pictures to the Alzheimer’s Society’s Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/AlzheimerHPE.

Those interested in more information can contact Alzheimer’s Society Hastings Prince Edward coordinator Sarah Krieger at sarah.krieger@alzheimerhpr.ca or call 613-332-4614.