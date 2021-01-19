North Hastings Public Library introduces fresh new resources

January 19, 2021

Jan. 19, 2021

By Chris Drost

With the ongoing pandemic restricting the activities that adults and children typically enjoy, the North Hastings Public Library has made a point in ramping up the resources it has available to keep all ages occupied, engaged and excited about learning something new.

“Our new events person hasn’t even started yet but already, we have expanded the variety of books and other resources at NHPL so there is something for everyone,” says CEO Kimberly McMunn.

One of the key collection improvements is curriculum support. NHPL received $12,500 in funding from Prince Edward County Communities Foundation under the Emergency Community Support Fund for curriculum support books and two early literacy computers in a project called, “Knowledge at the Library is Free – Bring Your Own Container,” says McMunn.

Books reflecting the secondary school curriculum on such topics as climate change, Indigenous studies and pride, are now available.

For those looking for additional curriculum-based support, the library now has online links to Britannica and Canadian Reference Centre.

In addition to print materials, the library has new interest books on Windows 10 and YouTube. These are more adult focused.

There is even a new collection on cannabis.

The cookbook section has been expanded to include such popular things as Keto, Mediterranean and one-pot cooking. There are also resources for batch cooking and creating a Bento lunchbox, which is a Japanese lunchbox put together to include a complete meal with a variety of tastes, textures and food groups.

For those who want a hands-on learning experience, NHPL now has Magformers, magnetic building shapes, that can be borrowed, as well as pieces of an expanded Experiential Learning Collection, also for tactile learning. The library has an entire wall of puzzles available for borrowing.

“There are also what we like to call, boredom busters such as do-it-yourself home improvement and hobbies and craft resources to keep our patrons busy,” says McMunn.

NHPL will also be offering some reading challenges over the next 12 months, including one for adults and a Kids Reading Challenge 21 where there are 21 books to read over the next year.

There is also free 24/7 Wi-Fi available in the parking area at the NHPL. No password is required.

“There is no need for anyone to feel bored with what they have around the house. Whether it is books, games, curriculum support or activities, the library is here to help,” adds McMunn.