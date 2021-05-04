Lions reading books

May 4, 2021
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The Carlow/Mayo Public Library has a new supply of books for young readers. Last week the Bancroft Lion’s Club made a donation of $150 towards the library’s children’s materials.
The library was able to purchase five books from the Animal Battles series which teaches readers about animals such as grizzly bears, wolves and bears, four books from the Facing Life’s Challenges series which are geared to help youth facing things such as bullying, illness or divorce, and two books about wetlands and the animals that call them home.
These new books will be available to readers next week. Those interested in getting books can loan them out through curbside pick-up by calling CEO/librarian Carrie McKenzie at the library at 613-332-2544.