New owners at Bancroft Ridge Golf Club have plans in full swing

June 17, 2021

By Chris Drost

At ages 26 and 25 respectively, Nicholas and Rebecca Neal, the new owners of the Bancroft Ridge Golf Club, are the two youngest golf course owners in Ontario. Under the guidance of their father Peter, who has owned two golf courses previously, changes to the facilities have been put into full swing since they took ownership in February of this year.

Work has already started on new landscaping, including around the patio area, hole restructuring and improvements to the cart path to keep them farther from the greens. Peter Neal says there have also been lots of infrastructure changes. “Membership is increasing already and they [the members] are happy with the changes,” he says.

Plans are underway to have the restaurant open six days per week. In the newly landscaped deck area, a variety of different brands of beer will be available.

Nicholas is looking forward to establishing a full roster of events, including, “Nine and Dine Fridays,” men’s and ladies’ night, seniors’ night, tournaments and lessons and special play for young people to get them interested in playing golf.

“The main membership rate will stay the same this year but they may make some changes for next year, maybe an initiation fee,” explains Peter. With 110 brand new lots and the other 50 already adjacent to the golf course, they are expecting lots of new members. With an initiation fee in place, they will be looking at creating other facilities on site such as a pool and pickleball court. According to the club’s website, Nicholas’ vision is “to make the Ridge the golf and social hub for the Bancroft area.”

“Nicholas’ brother James Neal plays for the Edmonton Oilers and so there should be lots of NHL friends playing golf here this summer,” says Peter.

Since the word came that golf courses could re-open, they have been very busy. “People are dying to get outside and we have 18 scenic holes and 7,000 yards,” adds Peter.

Once COVID-19 regulations allow it, there are plans to offer rentals of the facility again for such things as weddings and conferences. Information will be made available on the www.golfbancroftridge.com website or by calling 613-332-GOLF(4653).