Springer’s Beyond Mortal: Stewards of Gaia out now

June 17, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

A new science fiction book is about to hit the book shelves. Local author Troy Springer has released her first book of a trilogy set. Bancroft This Week talked with Springer about her book and where people can find it.

Q:What is the official name of the book?

A:The name of my novel is Beyond Mortal. It’s a trilogy. The first book in the series is titled Stewards of Gaia.

Q:What is the theme and goal of the book?

A:It is actually a very down to earth science fiction novel. It begins in the present, briefly and unfortunately, summarizing the devastating problems of our time. But most importantly, it is a rich, rewarding, feel good tale about life in an isolated community three hundred years from now.

Earth was in such distress due mainly to human consequences that a woman called Cora Edgewood living among a chain of lakes on the Canadian Shield prayed desperately for help. Help appeared from the sky. The Galactic Federation was mandated to assist in saving Earth and all of her inhabitants.

The help came in the form of highly advanced technological Arcturian and other interplanetary civilizations concerned with saving Earth and her precious life forms. With the aid of advanced procedures aboard the Starship Athena, Cora agrees to extend her life for three hundred years in order to guide the survivors of her eclectic creative community into a sustainable way of life dedicated to the Laws of Nature.

Cora becomes the go between with the Star Nation and the small pocket of population isolated among the waters in the wilderness of Canada.

The characters are wonderfully quirky, intelligent, and funny. Both the humans and the celestials are personable and believable. The customs that evolved over the three centuries will absolutely surprise and thrill the reader and bring hope to our misguided and present situation.

Q: What inspired you to write it and how long did it take to complete?

A: I was inspired to write this story. It simply but truly came to me “Out of the Blue.” The characters and scenes began formulating in my mind until I was compelled to write it all down. It took about four years to from start to finish. Beyond Mortal, Stewards of Gaia is 409 fun filled pages with 41 chapters.

Q: What do you hope people get out of reading the book?

A: The goal of my novel is to inspire, entertain, and uplift the reader.

Q: Where can people find it and buy it?

A: My novel can be bought online on kindle, kobo, and Amazon.ca. It is also for sale at Ashlies Bookstore here in Bancroft. It costs $25 plus tax and shipping.

Q: Are you planning any sort of launches or events for your book, once able?

A: I hope to have a book launch if we are ever allowed such old fashioned occasions. It would be a real thrill to me to offer my novel to my community in person.