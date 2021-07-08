General News

Swimming lessons once again available in South Algonquin

July 8, 2021

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

According to a posting on the South Algonquin Township Facebook page on June 23, residents of the villages of Whitney and Madawaska will have access to swimming lessons again this summer, albeit still with restrictions due to COVID-19. From July 5 to July 9, and July 12 to July 16, swimming instructor Jasmine Scott will be teaching swimming to residents interested in upping their swimming game. The cost is once again $50 per person and all ages and abilities are welcome to join. For more information and to register, please email Scott at jasminescott.swim@gmail.com or text her at 613-334-9636.

Carla Gatley, the deputy clerk of South Algonquin township said last year the people that took Scott’s swimming classes really seemed to enjoy them, praised her knowledge and professionalism and said the township was grateful that the program was available to its residents of all ages.

Scott has lived in Bancroft for most of her life, and graduated from North Hastings High School. After that, she got a Bachelors degree in Science from Trent University before going on to Queens University to obtain a degree in Education. Swimming is like second nature to Scott, and she began teaching its fundamentals at age 16. Currently, she’s a National Lifeguard, a certified Red Cross Water Safety Instructor and a certified Lifesaving Society Instructor and Examiner. First Aid, CPR and AED courses are also part of her teaching repertoire. She is an OCT [Ontario Certified Teacher] and is the owner of JS Safety Training.

Scott says that preparation for this year’s session was quite a lot of work, as there was so much interest. In addition to the lessons she teaches in South Algonquin, she also teaches swimming in Bancroft and the surrounding area, and she says she’s had a lot of requests for private lessons at people’s homes and cottages.

Scott says this year’s lessons will be run the same way as they were last year, and that a session is two weeks and the students swim in 30-minute intervals.

“We have roughly 35 students signed up for the program in South Algonquin and each class has four to eight students in them. We are trying to keep kids in the same cohort in the same class together,” she says. “This is my 18th year with the program in Whitney and this year has been one of the busiest.”



         

