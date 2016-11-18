New president of Loyalist College visits Bancroft

November 18, 2016

Loyalist College Bancroft campus director Warren Gee, left, welcomes new president of the college Anne Marie Vaughan on Nov. 14. Gee said he was excited to welcome Vaughan and appreciated that she made it out to the Bancroft campus to meet staff within the first week of taking on her role. / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

By Sarah Sobanski

Loyalist College has a new president. Dr. Anne Marie Vaughan became president of Loyalist College Nov. 7. She replaced President Maureen Piercy who retired in August.

Vaughan has 25 years of experience in post-secondary education. Between 2011-’16 she was the president and CEO for the College of the North Atlantic, in Newfoundland and Labrador. There she managed 17 campuses, an annual budget of $140 million, 9,000 full- and part-time students, 17,000 continuing education students and 1,200 employees.

It gave her the chance to learn about the impact a college can have on its community. Vaughan said when programming matches the needs of residents, the community flourishes. She said in her experience the socioeconomic impacts are tangible and she’ll be looking to keep Loyalist College providing opportunities for students that match the needs of the community.

“In the next couple months I’m learning and listening,” said Vaughan during her visit to the college’s Bancroft campus Nov. 14. “ [It’s about] ensuring what’s being offered is relevant and matches the needs of the communities themselves.”

According to a release by the college, Vaughan spent a decade as the director for distance education and learning technologies at Memorial University. Vaughan achieved her doctorate in higher education leadership from the University of Calgary. She holds a Master of Arts in High Education from the University of British Columbia as well as a Masters certificate in project management from York University/Memorial University. She also has a Bachelor of Arts, a Bachelor of Education, and certificates in public administration and business from Memorial University.

“Dr. Vaughan is described as a very high energy, tireless, committed leader in her efforts in putting student success first. She continuously champions the needs of Aboriginal students, students with special needs, and first generation students,” stated June Hagerman, chairwoman of the Loyalist College Board of Governors. Vaughan said she was looking forward to living in the area. She described it as breathtaking and an excellent place to raise her 11-year-old daughter.

“I am delighted to join the Loyalist College team in the beautiful Quinte region,” said Vaughan. “Loyalist is a highly regarded institution with wonderful faculty, staff and students as well as tremendous board leadership and community support. My husband John Oliver and I look forward to living in the Quinte region, along with our daughter Kathleen.”