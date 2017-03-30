Commentary

The birds and saving the bees

March 30, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

One summer bees moved onto our property. A half dozen beautiful, intricate honeycomb nests dotted a portion of our forests.

It just so happened that that area also hosted the trail that led to the driveway from the house. I, being terrified of insects on principle and having never been stung by a bee, refused to walk through the tiny thunder cloud to get to my car. It just was not going to happen. Not long after that firm, resounding declaration, a friend grabbed me by the hand and pulled me right down that trail.

It was enthralling, incredible really. I didn’t bother them. They didn’t bother me. If I hadn’t been being dragged I would have thought it was calming, as if surrounded by white noise — the meditation kind.

Bees don’t frighten me anymore. They aren’t like wasps that charge you head on. (Wasps do do that. My father swallowed one while on the phone with my grandmother last year.) Bees are quite friendly. I wish they’d come back to our property. Unfortunately, that’s not likely to happen.

If you’ve seen a box of Honey Nut Cheerios lately you’ll have noticed that its mascot isn’t on the front. There’s a dotted outline where he used to be. This is because according to the brand and Dr. Marla Spivak — a distinguished McKnight professor in the Department of Entomology at the University of Minnesota and identified by TED Talks as a bee scholar — “bee populations across North America have been in serious decline.”

As you might have guessed, bees are pretty important. In a terrifying exhibition of how important, Honey Nut Cheerios brought a bunch of people to a grocery store. They took all the foods that wouldn’t be around without bees. The results were empty and barren shelves. According to the brand, “one in three bites of food you eat is made possible by bees and other pollinators.”

One of the main contributors to bee decline is loss of habitat. In an attempt to grow a friendlier environment for bees, Honey Nut Cheerios is handing out 500 wildflower seeds to anyone who asks for them. It’s as easy as clicking here and signing up for them. The goal is to give away more than 100 million seeds to Canadians. So let’s get planting.

When I think of planting wildflowers, I think of great big flowery bush messes. I can do messy, throw seeds everywhere gardening. I see wildflowers out and about. If they can grow out there without my help, how hard could it be to grow them with my help? Don’t answer that.

To figure it out, I got in touch with one of our local botanical gardening experts, Carol Dromey of No. 5 Bee in Maynooth.

Dromey told me that most flowers are easy to grow given the right conditions. Got it: sun, water, soil — not in that order. She said it’s also important to pay attention to proper planting times.

“With a little planning, (which is kind of fun to do when you get into the actual act of doing it)…it is pretty easy to be successful with wild flowers or bee forage flowers,” wrote Dromey after I had sent her an email of the seeds being provided by Honey Nut Cheerios for her expertise. “My personal opinion is to grow these seeds in a well prepared cultivated flower bed in full sun or somewhere that gets at least six hours of sun a day.”

So it sounds like it’s easier to actually go about planting the seeds instead of frolicking and throwing them out into the forests as was my original plan — because why wouldn’t you want flowers as far as the eye can see? Dromey talked me out of it.

“Undertaking a wildflower field is another story… It is quite an extensive job and requires some longer term planning with either a tractor or rototiller to prepare the field in advance… a smaller project would be less daunting for more gardeners and far more rewarding.”

She did agree with me, however, that saving the bees and helping pollinators is a great idea.

“One area that I do believe is very important for people to pay close attention to is pesticides and neonicotinoids (neonicotinoids are often used in greenhouses directly in the soil of many flowering plants and are not detectable so disclosure is very important). Please encourage people to query retailers whether the plants they sell have been subjected to neonicotinoid use as these are very harmful to our beneficiary insects especially the sensitive honey bee.”

We owe it to our buzzing friends to ask these questions, I think. They really are the most incredible little creatures.

“Education is our biggest ally here,” Dromey finished in her email. She recommended the Spikenard Farm Honey Bee Sanctuary website for other easy-to-grow flowers to invite more friends around.

Get buzzing.

         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Quarry application well underway

Freymond Lumber Ltd. hosted a public information session March 20 for its proposed quarry in Faraday township. Those who attended could inquire on analyses by consultants on visual, hydrogeological, natural environment, archaeological, traffic, blasting and noise impacts to the area and its residents. With the information session complete, the public and agencies can submit letters of support or objection to MNRF until April 3.

Hastings Highlands approves new voting practices

Hastings Highlands council has decided council will be elected at-large in 2018. Also see: Capital budget approved; Council increases grant transparency; and Council creates committees.

Bancroft council hears from local residents

There was an audience for the meeting of Bancroft council again. In fact, there were two audiences: one in the morning for a presentation against the possible sale or opening up of the Dungannon landfill, and one in the afternoon for the proposed re-zoning of Maple Street.

Wollaston firms up no-spray resolution

Wollaston Township council has tidied up a matter from their Jan. 28 meeting where a resolution passed resulted in a letter being written to Hydro One requesting that they not spray Garlon RTU or similar herbicides within the township’s boundary for maintenance of their hydro-line corridors. This action was taken in response to a large delegation by a community advocacy group Citizens for a Better Wollaston (CFBW) which opposes the herbicide spraying.

Peewee Jets sweep all-Ontarios in three games

The Vito’s Pizzeria peewee Jets swept the all-Ontario championship in the third game of a series against the South Huron Sabres on March 18 winning 6-1. Pictured are Jets Ben Landry, Owen Fergusson, Trevor McDowell, Tanner Potts, James Armstrong, Jonathan Young, Brady Hunt, Keegan Anderson, Colson Jenkins, Connor Sobry, Ryker Huygens, Eric Hall, Tyson Carr, Cody Switzer and Phillip Cannon and coaches Shawn Fergusson, Shane Anderson, Tim Jenkins and Bryce Wilson. / SUBMITTED

Reeve guilty of drinking and driving

Following a two-hour trial held at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bancroft on March 14, Wollaston Township Reeve Graham Blair was found guilty of operating a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his blood. He had been arrested on Feb. 9, 2016 during a police vehicle check in Wollaston Township.

Council finishes operating budget

Municipal staff has drafted a more than $8.7 million operating budget for Hastings Highlands. It includes a small tax increase. Council held public consultations for the operating budget March 8. The operating budget stands apart from the municipality’s capital budget, which will be released later this month.

Bossio announces $50,000 for Bancroft Village Playhouse

MP for Hastings-Lennox and Addington Mike Bossio announced March 14 that the Village Playhouse will benefit from $50,000 in federal infrastructure funding to improve their kitchen facilities. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development and minister responsible for FedDev Ontario.

System must change: consultant

Hastings Highlands council met with consultants Gary Davidson and Beate Bowron March 9 to see what could be done to equalize voter parity in Hastings Highlands — Ward 3 has less than half the population of Ward 1 but has the same number of council seats. It was petitioned to change its electoral system to at-large voting, or rework its ward boundaries, in early January. According to consultants, petitioners have fair grounds to call upon the Ontario Municipal Board to make council change its electoral system. If council does nothing, the board would most likely hold a hearing if the petition was submitted.

Fatal fentanyl reaches Hastings Prince Edward

Illegal fentanyl has been identified in Hastings and Prince Edward counties. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has released that fentanyl and other illicit drugs containing it have been found in and around the region. The health unit is warning that the drug could increase the rate of fatal overdoses.

