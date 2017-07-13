General News

Vacant space blooms into beauty business in Bancroft

July 13, 2017

Jaimie Jolly, Kelley White and Talia Switzer have pooled their beauty expertise and set up shop. / SARAH SOBANSKI Special to This Week 

By Sarah Sobanski

Bancroft now has a beauty district.

“The idea is that people can literally pull into one parking lot and get everything done – kind of how there’s the theatre district. We want to be known as the beauty district in a sense,” said new Bancroft business Thistle and Bloom co-owner Jaimie Jolly.

Jolly, Kelley White and Talisa Switzer have pooled their beauty expertise and set up shop where North Hastings Pharmacy used to be, beside True Scarlette. Jolly specializes in permanent makeup and makeup artistry. White specializes in hair styling. Talisa specializes in everything to do with lashes and photography.

“It’s a good idea because the three of us are really passionate about what we do and we really care about making people feel beautiful inside and out. I’m really excited to be able to offer what we offer here in Bancroft. There’s a lot of things we offer that aren’t here,” said White. “It’s kind of nice to have a one stop shop.”

“We’re not going to be in competition at all with True Scarlette; that’s a spa. She’ll always do the aesthetics and tanning. We’re going to be doing the hair, makeup, lashes and photography,” said Jolly, who noted some of the boutique’s packages could also incorporate beauty treatments from the True Scarlette. “Whether it’s girls’ weekends or wedding parties, you know, in this one little hub they can come and get everything done.”

The three teamed up to have a central space to bring clients, but also to have a space that other beauty entrepreneurs can use to pursue their own business dreams.

“It was just time to come into town because we all kind of live on the outskirts. It’s just nice to have a central location. We all have the same passion. We were all entrepreneurs,” said Switzer. “It’s been really great so far.”

Aesthetics workers will be able to rent space for a flat rate to create a home base for clients from Bancroft and surrounding area.

“The main focus of Thistle and Bloom outside of Jaimie Jolly, Kelley White and Talia Switzer is empowering other people to take ownership. You hear so much in Bancroft that there’s no work … We were all in that situation … You create your work,” said Jolly. “To be able to offer that space to other people and that opportunity just to empower them, at the end of the day that’s our keyword, just to take ownership back. Nowadays, especially in a small town, if you’re not self-employed or working for the government you’re probably making minimum wage.”

Jolly said hairstylists from Belleville, Peterborough and Toronto are already interested in using the space for out-of-town clients who make trips to them once or twice a month.

“We are hoping to rent out. We have a couple of options for people to rent out my space while I’m off to still be able to offer hair services while I’m away,” said White who’s heading off on maternity leave.

Thistle and Bloom also has a reading and playing nook for little ones.

“Us moms, you know, sometimes you can’t always get a sitter,” said Switzer.

         

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

New date for reeve’s appeal

Wollaston Township Reeve Graham Blair has been given a new date to have his appeal heard of a recent conviction for impaired driving in Bancroft Court of Justice on March 14.

Hastings Highlands council wants development promises

Hastings Highlands councillors are butting heads with county representatives over economic development funding.

Mayor remembers councillor

People in Maynooth and area, in fact all of Hastings Highlands and the North Hastings areas were deeply saddened this past week, upon hearing of the sudden death of Bert Cannon of Maple Leaf. Bert was born in Maynooth, the son of Sam and Ethel Cannon, one of ten children, raised right in the hamlet where some remained their whole lives.

OCWA out, town searches for new provider

The arduous process of selecting a provider to look after the water and wastewater services in Bancroft for the next five years is moving forward.

Head of area water treatment business fined

On June 7, 2017 Danny Shamon of Guelph pleaded guilty to and was convicted of one count of failing, as an officer or director of a corporation, to prevent the corporation from committing an unfair practice contrary to the Consumer Protection Act, 2002.

Province ‘overhauling’ school review process

The province is putting a hold on school accommodations reviews in a bid to further support rural and northern education.

Bancroft hears auditor’s report

Joanna Park and Dwayne Potter of Collins Barrow Chartered Accountants presented council with the auditor’s report for 2016 during their meeting on June 27. Though the report revealed the town’s finances are still not in the best of shape, it also provided a glimmer of hope, showing that they are trending towards improvement.

Former mayor appeals to OMB

The Ontario Municipal Board is reviewing Hastings Highlands council’s at-large voting decision.

HPESB releases next school year budget

Hastings Prince Edward District School Board has approved its operating budget at almost $200 million and its capital budget at around $23.5 million.

Reeve’s charges quashed

Charges against Wollaston Reeve Graham Blair were quickly quashed in Bancroft’s Ontario Court of Justice just before the matter was to go to trial on June 20.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support