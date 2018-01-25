Keller catches eyes, turns passion into photos

January 25, 2018

From left, Karen Keller and her photography teacher, Country Camera’s Lesley McCormack, celebrate Keller’s success as an up-and-coming area photographer. Her work is currently featured at Hastings Highlands Public Library. / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

By Sarah Sobanski

Karen Keller always had affection for flowers. It’s stopping to smell them while touring the scenic sights of North Hastings that inspired her to take her first picture.

Today, Keller is a professional. Backed by her team at North Hastings Community Integration Association, her work is featured as a gallery at Hastings Highlands Public Library this month. Last year it was on display at her booth at the Bancroft Art and Craft Guild’s Summer Art and Craft Show. That’s not to mention the places it’s hung around town at local businesses such as Country Camera or the Wattle and Daub Café.

Keller said it’s nice to hear others compliment her work. She loves the look of her work on greeting cards and canvases. She gets even more excited to see them go to loving homes.

Keller began taking photos with an iPod in 2014, but it just wasn’t helping her produce the content she envisioned. Like any aspiring photographer, she found she had to upgrade. At first that meant a tablet.

That’s when Keller and NHCIA sought the help of local professional photographer Lesley McCormack.

McCormack was happy to help navigate the technological conundrums that come with any new 21st century device. They worked on sharpening her photos and soon McCormack was travelling with Keller to see her photo subjects.

Slowly they began using Keller’s unique eye to capture beautiful things other than of the floral variety.

After a while Keller upgraded again, this time to a point-and-shoot camera. She began taking lessons with McCormack and quickly grew to become one of her favourite students.

“[The journey has] really brought her out of her shell,” said McCormack. “Even by the end of her show last summer she was more comfortable every day and talking to people by the end.”

Keller has taken photos as far east as the Canadian Tulip Festival in Ottawa and as far west as Kinmount. She’s looking forward to being in next year’s art festivals and hopes to have more galleries around town.

More of Keller’s work can be seen on her Facebook page Greetings from KK. Her gallery, Greetings by KK also runs at HHPL until Jan. 31.